NOTING MANY INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS IN THE CNMI

Governor says USCIS should create division to expedite CW-1 permits

By
|
Posted on Feb 14 2022

Tag:
Share

Noting the many infrastructure projects that are in the pipeline in the CNMI, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres believes U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services should have a special division just to address the CNMI-Only Transitional Worker (CW-1) permits in the Commonwealth.

In response to a question about the CW-1 program during a radio press briefing last Friday, Torres said that USCIS can expedite the CW-1 process with the creation of the special division as this would also drastically drop the percentage of contract workers being denied in terms of the length of that process.

“We continue to advocate the need of contract workers and more so our construction workers,” he said.

Torres

The governor noted that many studies done by different programs and organizations have shown that even if the CNMI were to employ all eligible U.S. citizens here, the Commonwealth would still not have enough workers.

The governor said this lack of workforce has hampered the Commonwealth’s recovery from the devastations of super typhoons. He said CW workers are needed to build the infrastructure and the homes under the Federal Emergency Management Agency program.

Torres said the federal government’s approach is making sure that U.S. workers who are eligible are given opportunity, so the CNMI has worked on that. He said the CNMI continues to work on building the Northern Marianas Technical Institute and other academies to prepare residents for construction job opportunities.

Regardless, Torres said he continues to advocate that the CNMI does not have enough workers here to do the many infrastructure projects, which also involves rebuilding the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s power plant, hotels, businesses, pipelines, and so on.

It is his hope, Torres said, that the CNMI will not only have a good number of construction workers but also have an expedited process for CW-1 permits.

In his remarks last Feb. 1 before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Torres, through Finance Secretary David DLG. Atalig, pushed for permanent allotment of 3,000 CW-1 permits to support construction activities in the CNMI. Torres wants the 3,000 permits to be separate from any presidentially-declared disasters in the CNMI.

At the annual Interagency Group on Insular Areas meeting in Washington D.C. last Feb. 1, Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) also called the attention of the Biden administration about the CNMI’s need for sufficient labor to put the hundreds of millions of federal dollars to work building water and sewer systems, upgrading schools and medical facilities, hardening power production and delivery, and improving transportation.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Isis
0

USCIS issues policy guidance on exemptions for H-2B workers in Guam, CNMI under 2021 NDA

Posted On Feb 10 2022
, By
0

USCIS extends flexibility for responding to requests

Posted On Jan 03 2022
, By
0

USCIS to celebrate Veterans Day with naturalization rites 

Posted On Nov 10 2021
, By
0

Two sue USCIS over delay in issuance of their green cards

Posted On Oct 28 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

After about two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, do you still practice the 3 Ws (wear a face mask, wash your hands, watch your distance)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 14, 2022, 6:02 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 23°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 68%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:42 AM
sunset: 6:20 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune