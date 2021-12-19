Sale of IPI assets pushed back to end of Jan.

District, court, IPI, receivership, stay, Saipan
By
|
Posted on Dec 20 2021

Tag:
Share

The U.S. District Court for the NMI has granted Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC’s request to extend the stay on the limited receivership granted in favor of U.S.A. Fanter Corp. in its breach-of-contract lawsuit against the casino investor.

Last Friday, during the hearing on IPI’s motion for the court to accept the $2.45 million “supersedeas” bond to stay the limited receivership, Chief Judge Ramona Manglona said the district court is satisfied with IPI’s report and grants the stay on the limited receivership until Jan. 31, 2022. The sale was supposed to happen at the end of this month. Manglona informed the parties that she would issue an official written order on her ruling.

She ordered the parties to return to court for a status conference on Jan. 14, 8:30am.

Meanwhile, court heard from the receiver and other creditors and gave notice that it will address the creditor’s motion at a later time.

According to a Saipan Tribune archives, IPI, through counsel Kevin T. Abikoff, filed notice with the court stating that it has secured a “supersedeas” bond in the agreed-upon amount of $2,450,000, secured by Suretech Insurance Co. as surety on behalf of IPI as principal.

Abikoff stated that pursuant to parties’ stipulation regarding the motion to stay judgment pending appeal, IPI now requests approval of its supersedeas bond in the amount of $2.45 million, which will stay execution on the judgment pending appeal.

The lawyer said that, as USA Fanter’s judgment is now sufficiently secured pending appeal, USA Fanter will not be substantially injured by a stay in the limited receivership.

“IPI submits that the balance of hardships favors a stay of the receivership to avoid the sale of IPI’s property at depressed prices—which would harm the interests of IPI as well as of its other creditors—and to allow IPI’s arguments to be fully heard on appeal, without incurring the extreme prejudice of having its assets sold by a receiver,” Abikoff said.

According to court documents, on Feb. 12, 2021, the court entered a judgment in favor of USA Fanter against IPI for a mechanic’s lien in the amount of $2,089,345.28.

On May 26, the court entered an amended judgment in favor of USA Fanter, against IPI for a mechanic’s lien and a money judgment in the amount of $2,089,345.28, plus pre- and post-judgement interest and costs. However, on May 12, IPI filed a Notice of Appeal on these judgments.

Last Oct. 26, the court issued a memorandum decision granting USA Fanter’s motion to appoint a limited receiver to sell IPI’s “casino gaming property” in order to satisfy its judgment against IPI.

On Nov. 29, IPI filed a motion to stay judgment pending appeal. That same day, the court granted a stay until Dec. 15, and ordered IPI and USA Fanter to attempt to negotiate a stipulation regarding sufficient security.

On Dec. 8, IPI and USA Fanter jointly stipulated that should IPI secure a supersedeas bond in the amount of $2.45 million on or before Dec. 15, USA Fanter would agree that this constitutes sufficient security and would not oppose a stay of enforcement in this action.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

IPI creditors oppose extended stay on IPI receivership

Posted On Dec 16 2021
, By
0

IPI posts $2.45M bond to stay receivership

Posted On Dec 15 2021
, By
0

Rota delegation appropriates $1M from IPI for referral patients, other programs

Posted On Dec 14 2021
, By
0

IPI wants Kan Pacific suit dismissed for failure to state a claim

Posted On Dec 10 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL #1

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of trust in the CNMI government’s transparency about the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation?
VoteResults

POLL #2

Is the CNMI government doing enough to inform people about any changes to its COVID-19 protocols?
VoteResults

POLL #3

How much do you know about the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols? Rate your level of knowledge on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 20, 2021, 6:09 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:38 AM
sunset: 5:51 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune