Share











I was reading your newspaper article about the change in the name of the hotel from Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan to Crown Plaza Resort-Saipan. According to the news article, Crown Plaza Resort is scheduled to commence operation in March 2022. In reading the article covering the article on Dec. 15, it brings back many fond memories of the hotel in prior years.

The first hotel ever built in that location was Saipan Beach Inter-Continental Inn, a 200-room, three-storey hotel that was built by Pacific Micronesia Corp. PMC was primarily owned by the subsidiary of PAMAM (IHC). Others owning a small shares included Japan Travel Bureau, Inc. and Keio Plaza Hotel, both from Japan. SBII, which had 200 rooms, was contracted to Black Construction in 1974 and began operating in July 1976. There were several locals that owned 10% shares in SBII. I was one of them.

As tourism business began to blossom on Saipan, a decision was made to build a 246-room, nine-storey hotel on the same property. Eventually Dai-Ichi Hotel acquired the property and operated until they decided to offer the super structure to a new lessee. A division of TanHoldings Corp. is presently the lessee of the property and is now taking the initiative to appoint the operation of the hotel to Crown Plaza Resort. I understand that CPR is owned by Intercontinental Hotels Group and will be the operating company of the hotel. TanHoldings, as I understand it, is still the lessee of the property and will own the improvement that is now known as Crown Plaza Resort.

I hope that the information herein are accurate and hope CPR all the best, not only for themselves but also the best of all for the tourism industry on the CNMI.

David M. Sablan

Papago, Saipan