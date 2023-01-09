Inauguration Day

NEW BOE MEMBER-Members of the CNMI’s Board of Education’s key management and Associate Justice Perry Inos pose with newly sworn-in Tinian Board of Education member Antonio Borja yesterday at the CNMI Board of Education’s conference room on Capital Hill. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)
Board of Education staff and S Associate Justice Perry Inos pose with newly sworn-in Tinian Board of Education member Antonio Borja yesterday at the CNMI Board of Education’s conference room on Capital Hill. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)
NEW HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES-Members of the House of Representatives of the 23rd CNMI Legislature are sworn in yesterday at the House chamber on Capital Hill. (KIMBERLY ESMORES)
Gov. Arnold I. Palacios takes his oath of office as the CNMI’s 10th governor before CNMI Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe yesterday morning. Holding the Bible is first lady Wella Palacios. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)
Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang takes his oath of office as the CNMI’s 13th lieutenant governor before CNMI Supreme Court Associate Justice John A. Manglona at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe yesterday morning. Holding the Bible is Apatang’s daughter, Elaine Apatang-Butts. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)
U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona and U.S. District Court for Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood chat with U.S. Attorney Shawn N. Andersen before the start of the inauguration ceremony at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe yesterday morning. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)
Members of the CNMI’s Color Guard prepare for the posting of colors at the inauguration ceremony for Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe yesterday morning. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)
SAIPAN MAYORAL INAUGURATION-Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho, fourth from right, next to his wife, Delia Maratita Camacho, sings the national anthem along with Vicky Saures Fitial during his inauguration ceremony yesterday morning at the Saipan Mayor’s Office in Oleai. (LEIGH GASES)
Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona of the U.S. District Court for the NMI, left, administers the oath of office to Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho, middle, who is joined here by his wife, Delia Maratita Camacho, during the inauguration ceremony yesterday morning at the Saipan Mayor’s Office in Oleai. (LEIGH GASES)
NEW SENATORS-Members of the Senate of the 23rd CNMI Legislature have their picture taken after being sworn in yesterday at the Senate chamber on Capital Hill. (KIMBERLY ESMORES)
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.