Senate confirms Magofna as CEC commissioner

Early voting will start this Saturday
By
|
Posted on Oct 04 2021

Tag:
Share
Former Society for Human Resource Management-NMI Chapter president Proserpina T. Magofna

Former Society for Human Resource Management-NMI Chapter president Proserpina T. Magofna and her boyfriend, police official Anthony Macaranas, pose with senators after the Senate confirmed Friday her appointment as a member of the Commonwealth Election Commission representing the Third Senatorial District or Saipan and the Northern Islands. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

The Senate confirmed Friday the appointment of former Society for Human Resource Management-NMI Chapter president Proserpina T. Magofna to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Election Commission representing the Third Senatorial District or Saipan and the Northern Islands.

All nine senators voted “yes” to adoption of the Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations’ report that recommends the confirmation of Magofna’s appointment.

With the confirmation, the CEC board now has six commissioners. The CCC commissioners failed to obtain a quorum last Sept. 10 as there are only five commissioners and vice chair Doris Ann Aldan-Atalig of Saipan could not make it to the meeting as she was off-island at the time.

Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian), who chairs the Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations, said the committee is convinced that Magofna has the qualification and leadership skills necessary to serve as a member of the CEC board.

Magofna said in an interview she looks forward to working with the commissioners and the CEC staff, addressing the concerns that were brought up by the senators.

Magofna said she accepted her appointment because it’s a great opportunity to be of service to the community.

She currently works as human resources director for Crowne Plaza Saipan and Guam. She used to serve as human resource personal for Laulau Bay Resort and Best Sunshine.

Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) said CEC has a very knowledgeable executive director who can guide Magofna along the way to make the commission more seamless and be equitable and fair during the undertaking of the election process.

“Some may say [the CEC is] only good during election time, but really, you guys have a lot of things to do,” Hofschneider said.

The CEC has been preparing for the Oct. 16 special election to fill a House of Representatives Precinct 3 seat. Corina L. Magofna of the NMI Democratic Party, and Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae of the NMI Republican Party will be squaring off.

The special election is being held to fill the Precinct 3 seat left vacant by the sudden passing of representative Ivan A. Blanco last July 23.

The seven-day early voting will start this Saturday, Oct. 9.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

CEC certifies Magofna as NMI Democratic Party’s candidate

Posted On Sep 24 2021
, By
0

Former SHRM president Magofna is appointed CEC commissioner

Posted On Sep 14 2021
, By
0

No go for CEC meeting due to lack of quorum

Posted On Sep 10 2021
, By
0

Kayla Igitol is new CEC executive director

Posted On Feb 15 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 04 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 4, 2021, 6:27 PM
Showers
Showers
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune