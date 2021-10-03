Senate confirms Magofna as CEC commissioner

Share











The Senate confirmed Friday the appointment of former Society for Human Resource Management-NMI Chapter president Proserpina T. Magofna to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Election Commission representing the Third Senatorial District or Saipan and the Northern Islands.

All nine senators voted “yes” to adoption of the Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations’ report that recommends the confirmation of Magofna’s appointment.

With the confirmation, the CEC board now has six commissioners. The CCC commissioners failed to obtain a quorum last Sept. 10 as there are only five commissioners and vice chair Doris Ann Aldan-Atalig of Saipan could not make it to the meeting as she was off-island at the time.

Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian), who chairs the Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations, said the committee is convinced that Magofna has the qualification and leadership skills necessary to serve as a member of the CEC board.

Magofna said in an interview she looks forward to working with the commissioners and the CEC staff, addressing the concerns that were brought up by the senators.

Magofna said she accepted her appointment because it’s a great opportunity to be of service to the community.

She currently works as human resources director for Crowne Plaza Saipan and Guam. She used to serve as human resource personal for Laulau Bay Resort and Best Sunshine.

Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) said CEC has a very knowledgeable executive director who can guide Magofna along the way to make the commission more seamless and be equitable and fair during the undertaking of the election process.

“Some may say [the CEC is] only good during election time, but really, you guys have a lot of things to do,” Hofschneider said.

The CEC has been preparing for the Oct. 16 special election to fill a House of Representatives Precinct 3 seat. Corina L. Magofna of the NMI Democratic Party, and Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae of the NMI Republican Party will be squaring off.

The special election is being held to fill the Precinct 3 seat left vacant by the sudden passing of representative Ivan A. Blanco last July 23.

The seven-day early voting will start this Saturday, Oct. 9.