Twins are top awardees in Tinian High graduating class

In possibly a historic first for the CNMI, twin sisters Isa Ha’ani Gutierrez Long and Cielo Citlalli Gutierrez Long were named the top students of the Class of 2022 of Tinian High School.

Isa Ha’ani Gutierrez Long was named the school’s class valedictorian this year, while Cielo Citlalli Gutierrez Long was named the salutatorian, both of them leading 31 fellow graduated who were conferred their diplomas during a graduation ceremony last Friday.

Of the 33 graduates, 10 students were also recognized for having the highest grade point averages and were presented with the “Top Ten Awards.” Thy included the Long sisters, Peyton Robert Christian, Lloyd Aaron Lopez Rivera, Matt Edison Salvosa Soliva, Malinao Tasi Quitugua Palacios, Chit Alain Llanora Acollador, Emiliana Anastasia Famaw King, Colleen Michelle San Nicolas Cing, and Elcy Lizelle Ayuyu John.

The Board of Education Award went to Isa Ha’ani Gutierrez Long, who had the highest grade point average in all required courses.

The Commissioner’s Award was presented to Cielo Citlalli Gutierrez Long.

The Governor’s Award was presented to Lloyd Aaron Rivera, while the Lt. Governor’s Award was presented to Malinao Tasi Quitugua Palacios. These two awards are presented to two graduating students who have displayed exemplary leadership qualities.

The Mayor’s Award went to Chit Alain Llanora Acollador, who had at least three years at Tinian High School, exhibited leadership qualities, and had the highest community and volunteer hours.

The Outstanding Female Graduate Recognition Award was presented to Cielo Citlalli Gutierrez Long, who is also the CNMI Youth Congress speakers. This award goes to the graduating female who has excelled academically and demonstrated exemplary leadership achievements and service in making a significant contribution to the CNMI community.

The PTSA Award was presented to Isa Ha’ani Gutierrez Long.

The School Leadership Award went to Matt Edison Salvosa Soliva.

The 18th Municipal Council Recognition Award went to Matt Edison Salvosa Soliva and the Pacific Alliance of Municipal Councils High Achievement Scholarship Award was presented to Colleen Michelle San Nicolas Cing.

Friday’s graduation ceremony was also attended by parents, government officials, school faculty and staff, and Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada, among others.