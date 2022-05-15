Twins are top awardees in Tinian High graduating class

Tinian High School’s Class of 2022 top 10. From left to right: Isa Ha’ani Gutierrez Long, valedictorian; CIelo Citlalli Gutierrez Long, salutatorian; Peyton Robert Christian (3); Lloyd Aaron Lopez Rivera (4); Matt Edison Salvosa Soliva (5); Malinao Tasi Quitugua Palacios (6); Chit Alain Llanora Acollador (7); Emiliana Anastasia Famaw King (8); Colleen Michelle San Nicolas Cing (9), and Elcy Lizelle Ayuyu John (10). (PSS)

In possibly a historic first for the CNMI, twin sisters Isa Ha’ani Gutierrez Long and Cielo Citlalli Gutierrez Long were named the top students of the Class of 2022 of Tinian High School.

Isa Ha’ani Gutierrez Long was named the school’s class valedictorian this year, while Cielo Citlalli Gutierrez Long was named the salutatorian, both of them leading 31 fellow graduated who were conferred their diplomas during a graduation ceremony last Friday.

Of the 33 graduates, 10 students were also recognized for having the highest grade point averages and were presented with the “Top Ten Awards.” Thy included the Long sisters, Peyton Robert Christian, Lloyd Aaron Lopez Rivera, Matt Edison Salvosa Soliva, Malinao Tasi Quitugua Palacios, Chit Alain Llanora Acollador, Emiliana Anastasia Famaw King, Colleen Michelle San Nicolas Cing, and Elcy Lizelle Ayuyu John.

The Board of Education Award went to Isa Ha’ani Gutierrez Long, who had the highest grade point average in all required courses.

Board of Education chair Gregory Pat Borja, witnessed by secretary/treasurer Maisie B. Tenorio, partly hidden, officially confers Tinian High Schools 33 senior high schools as graduates. (PSS)

Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred B. Ada, left, certifies the Class of 2022 of having been able to meet the criteria for graduation. (PSS)

The Commissioner’s Award was presented to Cielo Citlalli Gutierrez Long.

The Governor’s Award was presented to Lloyd Aaron Rivera, while the Lt. Governor’s Award was presented to Malinao Tasi Quitugua Palacios. These two awards are presented to two graduating students who have displayed exemplary leadership qualities.

The Mayor’s Award is presented to Chi Alain Llanora Acollador, who receives the award from Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan. (PSS)

Matt Edison Salvosa Soliva was the recipient of both the School Leadership Award and 18th Municipal Council Recognition Award. In this photo, he receives the award from school principal Lizabeth Hofschneider and vice principal Nikita Mendiola. (PSS)

The Mayor’s Award went to Chit Alain Llanora Acollador, who had at least three years at Tinian High School, exhibited leadership qualities, and had the highest community and volunteer hours. 

The Outstanding Female Graduate Recognition Award was presented to Cielo Citlalli Gutierrez Long, who is also the CNMI Youth Congress speakers. This award goes to the graduating female who has excelled academically and demonstrated exemplary leadership achievements and service in making a significant contribution to the CNMI community.

The Lt. Governor’s Award recipient was Malinao Tasi Quitugua Palacios, who received the award from Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios. (PSS)

The Tinian High School’s Class of 2022 Governor’s Award recipient was Lloyd Aaron Rivera, who received the award personally from Gov. Ralph DLG Torres. Rivera’s family joined him on stage. (PSS)

The PTSA Award was presented to Isa Ha’ani Gutierrez Long.

The School Leadership Award went to Matt Edison Salvosa Soliva.

Tinian High School salutatorian CIelo Citlalli Gutierrez Long receives the Commissioner of Education Award from Dr. Alfred B. Ada, who was joined by associate commissioner Eric Magofna and senior directors Jackie Quitugua and Yvonne R. Pangelinan, and acting senior director Marian Tudela. (PSS)

Tinian High School valedictorian Isa Ha’ani Gutierrez Long receives from Board of Education chair Gregory Pat Borja and Secretary/Treasurer Maisie B. Tenorio the CNMI Board of Education Award. Parents Arley and Philip Long join their daughter. (PSS)

The 18th Municipal Council Recognition Award went to Matt Edison Salvosa Soliva and the Pacific Alliance of Municipal Councils High Achievement Scholarship Award was presented to Colleen Michelle San Nicolas Cing.

Friday’s graduation ceremony was also attended by parents, government officials, school faculty and staff, and Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada, among others.

