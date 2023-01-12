WEATHER ADVISORIES – January 13, 2023

Share











Public warned of dangerous surf conditions

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 6pm Sunday along north and east facing reefs of Saipan and Tinian. There is also a high risk of rip currents through Sunday afternoon along north and east facing reefs. On Rota, a high surf advisory is in effect until 6pm Sunday along north facing reefs.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents will be present on Saipan and Tinian through at least 6pm Sunday.

These will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

There is a high risk of rip currents on Rota through Sunday afternoon along north and east facing reefs. Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents will be present on Rota until at least 6pm Sunday. This means dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Surf will build further along east facing reefs on Friday. The high surf advisory may be extended to east facing reefs. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

Residents of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota are urged to stay out of the water along north and east facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR/SaipanTribune)

Public warned against boating

A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6pm Sunday. This means that wind speeds of 20 to 25 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, east winds of 20 to 25 knots, with gusts of up to 35 knots and seas between 10 and 15 feet are present in Saipan and Tinian coastal waters until 6pm Sunday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Individual maximum wave heights may exceed 25 feet.

On Rota, a small craft advisory in effect until 6pm Sunday. Seas of 8 to 12 feet and east winds of 10 to 20 knots, with gusts up to 30 knots, are present in Rota coastal waters until 6pm Sunday. Individual maximum wave heights may reach 20 feet.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (PR/Saipan Tribune)