COMMUNITY BRIEFS – April 4, 2023

SCC moves to new office

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce has moved to the second floor of the Marianas Business Plaza (Suite 201-A) effective April 3, 2023. This new location is just two floors down from its previous location.

All our phone and fax numbers will remain the same, and all email addresses will also remain unchanged. (PR)

SCC general membership meeting this Wednesday

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will have its general membership meeting this Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Hibiscus Hall of the Crowne Plaza Resort. Doors will be open at 11:30pm and meeting will go on until 1pm.

The Chamber will be discussing important updates and developments within the organization, as well as updates from Chamber committees and a presentation by guest speakers regarding military activities within the CNMI.

To ensure we have an accurate headcount for the event, it is advised to RSVP by April 4, 2023. (PR)

© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




