COMMUNITY BRIEFS – April 13, 2022

Sugar Dock area closed to public for 45 days
The Infrastructure and Recovery Program has contracted Primtek Inc. to build a new public pavilion in the Sugar Dock area. This is to serve as a public notice that the area will be closed off to the public for a period of 45 calendar days starting Tuesday, April 12, 2022. For everyone’s safety, we ask that the public keep out of the construction site.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact IRP at (670) 664-4775/6/7 or via email at irp@irp.gov.mp. (PR)

High surf, rip currents in next few days
The public is being warned of a high risk of rip currents through Friday night along west facing reefs. A high surf advisory is in effect until 6am Saturday along west facing reefs.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet are expected in the surf zone for the high surf advisory, Dangerous and frequent rip currents are present in west facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 6am Saturday. These will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These west swells are being caused by fresh to strong monsoon flow and a distant Typhoon Malakas.

The public is reminded to stay out of the water along west facing reefs. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)

COVID-19 vaccine second booster dose available across FSM
PALIKIR, Pohnpei—The second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is now available across the Federated States of Micronesia. The second booster dose is available ub the States of Yap, Chuuk, Pohnpei, and Kosrae.

The primary goal of the COVID-19 booster dose is in the prevention of severe disease and death, particularly for persons who are elderly or who have underlying medical conditions. The second booster dose for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may be administered at least four months after completion of the first booster dose. The booster dose is recommended for persons aged 45 years of age and older, persons aged 18 years and older who have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, and persons aged 18 years and older who work or live in high-risk settings or serve as frontline workers. (PR)

