Spicy Thai Noodle Place opens in Puerto Rico

The eat-all-you-can restaurant known for its shrimp fried rice, pad Thai chicken, red and green curry, and ever-so addicting fried chicken wings has moved to a spanking new three-story building along Middle Road in Puerto Rico.

Executive assistant Jeane Bracken said the former Spicy Thai Restaurant in Garapan is temporarily closed for renovation, while Spicy Thai Noodle Place opened in Puerto Rico to serve the hardworking men and women who work in the industrial area of Saipan.

She said the move to the new building was five years in the making. A lot of tears, sweat, determination, and tolerance were spent to bring their idea into fruition.

Bracken said the new location allowed them to expand as they now have comfortable seating for as many as 120 customers and access to a modern kitchen.

“The reception has been very good. Everyone is amazed about the building. It’s roomy and it’s more of a restaurant feel than a house feel. Some of the regulars, however, said they’re [going to] miss the old place across [the American Memorial Park] because it had a bathtub,” she said in jest.

The challenge so far is trying to get used to the inflow of people. They’ve been jam-packed since opening the new place last June 24.

“As you can see, we’re nearly always packed during our lunch buffet. It’s been overwhelming and we haven’t even advertised yet; only through social media: Facebook and Instagram,” said Bracken.

And while they raised their buffet price from $12 to $15, Spicy Thai Noodle Place now has more items on its smorgasbord. “At $15, there’s more choices in the buffet. Before, there were only eight choices. Now we have like 11 choices. Drinks are not included but it’s now free refills. The $3 Thai milk tea is especially popular as well as the $2 iced tea,” she said.

Joining the familiar Thai cuisine staples are fried veggie spring rolls, papaya salad, cucumber salad, fruits, and two other Thai dishes that change everyday. As an added plus, Spicy Thai Noodle Place will soon include Häagen-Dazs in their eat-all-you-can lineup.

Those who want to skirt the buffet spread can still order from the menu or simply opt for the $10 four-choice bento meals that come packed by The Spicy Thai staff.

While the buffet continues to be their meal ticket, Spicy Thai Noodle Place is holding true to its roots—a Thai grocery store still resides in the corner of the premises.

Bracken’s mother, Waree, established the business as a Thai grocery store in San Antonio in 1995 before expanding into a three-table Thai noodle house two years later. Spicy Thai Noodle Place also does catering. Future plans include opening a cocktail bar in the mezzanine of the building.

Spicy Thai Noodle Place is open from Monday to Sunday, 11am-9pm, with buffet lunch from 11am to 3pm—hands down the most late you can have a lunch buffet on island.

“A lot of people work during lunchtime and they’re hungry after they go to lunch at 2pm, but every other buffet restaurant closes at 2pm so we thought let’s make it until 3pm. A la carte is 11am to 9pm,” said Bracken.

For reservations, catering, or for more information, call 323-3000 and 235-3000.