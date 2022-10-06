Stay on IPI receivership denied

Oct. 7 auction OK’d
By
|
Posted on Oct 07 2022

Tag:
Share

The U.S. District Court for the NMI has denied the stipulated stay requested by Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC and its judgment creditors. Instead, the court has instructed court-appointed receiver Clear Management Ltd., to proceed with the auction of IPI’s gaming equipment, which is set to close today, Oct. 7. 

Following a status conference yesterday to discuss the recent motion to stay the receivership. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona denied the parties’ stipulation to stay the limited receivership. 

“The auction will go forward for the sale of defendant IPI’s remaining gaming equipment identified by the Court’s order,” said Manglona. 

During the hearing, attorney Michael White, Clear Management’s attorney, opposed the stipulated motion to stay the receivership. 

Meanwhile, IPI’s judgment creditors informed the court that they would soon be filing notices of satisfaction of judgments. 

Despite this, IPI’s creditors informed the court of their intent to file notice of satisfaction of judgment proving IPI has indeed no outstanding judgments against them. However, the court still ruled against the motion to stay. 

Manglona also requested an inquiry regarding a list of potential creditors that Tim Shepherd, the receiver, is aware of. 

IPI was requested to also produce a list of creditors. 

Following the order denying the stay, IPI’s attorney Samuel Slayer requested a stay on the court’s decision to deny the stay of the receivership.

Slayer reported to the court that defendant IPI is working on fulfilling judgments owed to creditors and requested the limited receivership be stayed. 

However, this verbal motion was also denied. 

The court will issue an official order on the motion later. 

According to court documents, last Wednesday, the parties who have assumed the role of U.S.A Fanter Corp. Ltd., in the receivership currently active against IPI agreed on a stay on the limited receivership following payments made by IPI to resolve outstanding judgments against them.

The motion noted that on Oct. 4, IPI and the plaintiffs in Wang et al. v. Gold Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI) LLC, executed a settlement agreement that fully and finally resolved the over $5 million claim against IPI. 

“IPI made full payment of the amount due pursuant to this settlement agreement to the Wang plaintiffs and to a designated escrow agent on Oct. 4, 2022,” the stipulated motion states. 

Meanwhile, on Oct. 3, IPI and the plaintiffs in Genc et al. v. Imperial Pacific International (CNMI), LLC, reached an agreement for a compromise settlement of the Fair Labor Standards Act judgment in the amount of $477,935.91.

IPI made the full payment pursuant to this agreement on Oct. 5.

Lastly, on Oct. 3, IPI and N15 Architecture reached an agreement to fully and finally resolve N15’s judgment of $149,195.50 against IPI. 

“IPI made full payment of the amount due pursuant to this agreement on Oct. 4, 2022. N15 filed an acknowledgement of satisfaction of judgment and motion for withdrawal from Limited Receivership on Oct. 5,” the motion states. 

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Yeom says IPI’s senior advisors lack CCC license

Posted On Oct 07 2022
, By
0

IPI, creditors move for stay on limited receivership

Posted On Oct 06 2022
, By
0

Over $300K of IPI assets sold

Posted On Sep 30 2022
, By
0

‘Arbitration with IPI just waste of time, money’

Posted On Sep 30 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 7, 2022, 6:07 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:02 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune