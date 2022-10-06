Yeom says IPI’s senior advisors lack CCC license

Share











Commonwealth Casino Commission executive director Andrew Yeom has disclosed that all of Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC’s senior advisors as indicated in IPI’s current organization titles, do not have a CCC license at this time.

Yeom, in his recent report to the CCC board, said based on IPI’s active employee status report submitted to CCC, the company has key management employees.

He said lacking a CCC license is a major violation of the law and the casino regulation.

In the meantime, Yeom said, these key management employees have submitted applications for registration to CCC just so that they can talk to CCC as “a work around only.”

On the question if the CNMI government has an account for arbitration with IPI, he said it seems that no one really knows if such an account exists.

Yeom said no one at CCC, even himself, knows who to even talk to about this matter.

On Aug. 24, 2022, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona granted IPI’s request for a preliminary injunction against CCC to prohibit the commission from revoking IPI’s exclusive casino license.

Manglona issued the order to allow IPI to pursue its right to arbitration. She ordered CCC to participate in the arbitration process.

Arbitration is part of the Casino License Agreement provision that grants IPI the right to arbitrate disputes.