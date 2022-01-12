BREAKING NEWS: Torres is impeached
As of 2:30pm today, Wednesday, the Democratic Party-controlled House of Representatives adopted two of the six articles of impeachment against Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, making him the second governor in CNMI history to be impeached.
With 15 representatives voting yes, four voting no, and one abstention, the House impeached Torres for allegedly committing felony of theft of utility services and commission of felony theft. The House has yet to vote on the four other articles of impeachment as of press time. More details to follow.