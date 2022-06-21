Team NMI blows out Solomons, 16-0

By
|
Posted on Jun 22 2022
Share

Team NMI players tip their caps to the crowd after mercy-run ruling the Solomon, 16-0, in the baseball competition of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 yesterday at the Francisco “Tan’Ko” M. Palacios Baseball Field. (LEIGH GASES)

As the medal round draws closer in the baseball competition of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022, Team NMI followed up its lopsided win over Fiji last Monday with another mercy-run rule decision against the Solomon Islands, 16-0, yesterday at the Francisco “Tan’Ko” M. Palacios Baseball Field.

Solomon Islands’ lineup was no match for NMI pitchers LaMarc Iguel, Jacob Babauta, J.P. Sablan, and Lorenzo Sebaklim, as Solomons batters were only able to hit one run the whole game.

On the offensive side, NMI hitters put up four runs in the first inning and an amazing 12 runs scored in just the second inning, widening the gap, 16-0, with Solomons not being able to score a run it until the game was called off in the sixth inning via the mercy rule.

Team NMI gets a rest day today to recharge their arms and swings as there’s no games scheduled for them.«

When NMI head coach Derron U. Flores was asked if the NMI will play Palau in the finals, he cautioned to not count Guam out. “If Guam beats Palau, we’re forced to a 3-1, 3-1, 3-1 seeding and then more than likely we would have to go into a technical meeting to discuss the format for the three of us. If it’s runs allowed ratio or runs given or it’s played out, but I’m not sure it’s not for me to decide it’s the tournament committee.”

The top four teams will be announced after all of today’s games with the playoffs starting tomorrow, Thursday, June 23. After the playoffs, it will be the full nine-inning medal rounds on Friday, June 24.

Solomons is currently 0-3 in the standings after they lost against Palau, Guam, and the NMI. Guam is 2-1 in the standings following their win against the Solomons last Monday and will challenge Palau today at 7pm. Fiji is 0-2 in the standings and will play Solomons today at 2pm.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Given a choice, how would you watch any Pacific Mini Games match: online or in-person?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 22, 2022, 6:08 AM
Sunny
Sunny
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune