Team NMI blows out Solomons, 16-0

Share











As the medal round draws closer in the baseball competition of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022, Team NMI followed up its lopsided win over Fiji last Monday with another mercy-run rule decision against the Solomon Islands, 16-0, yesterday at the Francisco “Tan’Ko” M. Palacios Baseball Field.

Solomon Islands’ lineup was no match for NMI pitchers LaMarc Iguel, Jacob Babauta, J.P. Sablan, and Lorenzo Sebaklim, as Solomons batters were only able to hit one run the whole game.

On the offensive side, NMI hitters put up four runs in the first inning and an amazing 12 runs scored in just the second inning, widening the gap, 16-0, with Solomons not being able to score a run it until the game was called off in the sixth inning via the mercy rule.

Team NMI gets a rest day today to recharge their arms and swings as there’s no games scheduled for them.«

When NMI head coach Derron U. Flores was asked if the NMI will play Palau in the finals, he cautioned to not count Guam out. “If Guam beats Palau, we’re forced to a 3-1, 3-1, 3-1 seeding and then more than likely we would have to go into a technical meeting to discuss the format for the three of us. If it’s runs allowed ratio or runs given or it’s played out, but I’m not sure it’s not for me to decide it’s the tournament committee.”

The top four teams will be announced after all of today’s games with the playoffs starting tomorrow, Thursday, June 23. After the playoffs, it will be the full nine-inning medal rounds on Friday, June 24.

Solomons is currently 0-3 in the standings after they lost against Palau, Guam, and the NMI. Guam is 2-1 in the standings following their win against the Solomons last Monday and will challenge Palau today at 7pm. Fiji is 0-2 in the standings and will play Solomons today at 2pm.