Villagomez seeking a 6th term

5 are running for Rota senator
By
|
Posted on Jun 22 2022
Edmund S. Villagomez

House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez is seeking a sixth term in the House of Representatives representing Precinct 3.

Villagomez confirmed with Saipan Tribune that he is seeking reelection as an independent. He said yesterday that he is going to issue a statement about his candidacy soon.

Villagomez was the top vote-getter at the Nov. 3, 2020 general elections. He has been serving the House representing Precinct 3 since the 18th Legislature. He became the House speaker in January 2021 after Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (R-Saipan) flipped his vote and broke the even split in the voting for the speakership.

On Rota, five candidates will be squaring off for the two Senate positions on Nov. 8.

House Ways and Means Committee chair Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) is seeking election as a senator.

Aside from Manglona, Saipan Tribune learned that Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig and CNMI Department of Homeland Security special assistant Dennis Mendiola are also going to be running for senator under the Republican Party. Former representative Crispin Ogo and former teacher Edward Maratita Jr. are also running for a Senate seat as independent candidates.

Ogo served two terms—2004 to 2008—in the House of Representatives representing Rota.

Maratita is a former teacher of Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja, the only parochial school on Rota. He is also a veteran.

The terms of Sens. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) and Victor B. Hocog (R-Rota) are expiring in January 2023.

Two Senate seats for each island of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 elections.

Meanwhile, Tinian and Aguiguan Mayor Edwin P. Aldan also confirmed yesterday that he is sticking to his plan to seek re-election as mayor under the Republican Party. He was elected as mayor in 2018.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
