Posted on Apr 11 2022
As many of you know, I recently celebrated my 90th birthday at a gathering held at the Kensington Hotel Saipan on April 2, 2022. I thank the Lord for blessing me with a long, happy, and healthy life. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my thanks to family and friends here on Saipan and around the world for all your good wishes that I received.

I also want to acknowledge everyone who joined my celebration last week, but please forgive me if I miss anyone—we can all blame that on my age!

I would like to thank the Most Reverend Bishop Ryan Jimenez, Rev. Father James Balajadia, Rev. Deacon and Mrs. Jeffrey Camacho for gracing us with your presence at our gathering last week.

I also want to thank and acknowledge all the families who share common family roots with me—the Sablans, Palacios, Semans, Villagomez, Igitols and Pangelinans. Also, thank you to my wife, Rita’s, family, the Castros and Weavers. Thank you to all the Joeten, Aldan, Pierce, Duenas and Pixley families who joined the festivities! And to all my close friends who celebrated with me and my family, thank you!

I was pleasantly surprised with the commemorative resolutions from our CNMI Senate and House of Representatives. Thank you, Speaker Edmund Villagomez, vice speaker BJ Attao and Sen. Edith De Leon Guerrero for your kind words and beautiful presentations. I was also honored by the presence of our Lt. Gov. Arnold and Mrs. Palacios, but of course he had to come, being my nephew on the Palacios side!

I must also thank Congressman Gregorio Kilili and Mrs. Andrea Sablan for the gift of memorializing the leadership and history of my father, Elias Parong Sablan, in the Congressional Record on Covenant Day, March 24, 2022. It is very much appreciated.

I pray that God will bless each and everyone of you with the same long life, happiness and success bestowed upon me for the last 90 years and hopefully more to come!

David “Uncle Dave” M. Sablan
Papago, Saipan

David “Uncle Dave” M. Sablan
