Thank you for your service

Posted on Nov 11 2021
I, ____ , do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So, help me God. (U.S. Army oath)

My sons, out of their own free will, enlisted in the US. .Army to be a part of the fight for freedom that we enjoy today. Somebody somehow has to continue to protect this freedom. It is a sacrifice of the whole being and family. Seeing my sons on their own scheduled time go to the U.S. to protect the US Constitution to the best of their ability pierced my heart. But again, freedom has to be protected.

One of my sons left behind his loving wife and two sons. It was hard and painful for me to see his family left behind but freedom has to be protected.

My other son did not have a wife nor children but left us behind, his parents and brothers, to fight for freedom.

Eyes full of tears were shed by all of us as they boarded the airplane but freedom has to be protected.

Basic Training graduation affirmed to me their willingness to protect this freedom. Seeing so many soldiers on graduation day opened my heart to God and I thank Him for the gift of life which deserved the freedom to live.

Both of my sons served in Iraqi Freedom. it was deadly but, with prayers from all over the world, they were brave to the end to protect this freedom. There were many restless nights and days but they were strong to protect this freedom.

We thank God for bringing them home in one whole piece. However, the memories of war to protect this freedom will never be erased from their mind, body, and soul. They served their country, the United States of America, to protect the Constitution and the freedom we still enjoy.

My veteran sons forever and thank you God for choosing them to protect the freedom we still enjoy.

We salute you all veterans and all those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces and thank you for all your hard works and services to protect our freedom. God bless!

Winnifrida Camacho
Kagman III, Saipan

