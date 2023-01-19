Share











The truth about our former governor is coming to light even before the state and federal courts can finish with him. The sad part is that we the people are the ones who will be stuck with the tab. How could HSEM even be operating with a $123-million deficit? How can the BOOST program and all these people and agencies have abused and misused our money? Former representative Tina Sablan was right to call what Ralph has done as being a “heist” that will surely not go unpunished.

I know Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and anyone in his situation would first respond with cutting costs, which is inevitable. However, we can’t let the despair of the moment distract us from the prize and what we really need most now, which is new revenue sources, as our destitute situation demands that we turn adversity into prosperity—an opportunity for greatness. Gov. Palacios now has the difficult task of balancing cost-cutting and creating new revenues, which can be done but he will need the help of the Legislature to turn things around and this is no time for anyone in the Legislature to start talking and playing politics. Ralph has truly left the CNMI in a deep hole and there is no lifeline being thrown, which is why the governor is rightfully reaching out to the Department of the Interior for help.

Just think, if Ralph had been stopped with the impeachment, he wouldn’t have been able to squander the hundreds of millions he spent, especially in his last months in office.

Maybe just one day the people of the CNMI will truly start giving my admonitions the weight they deserve because I am truly sick and tired of knowing and saying, “I told you so!” It is time to stop believing my critics and start paying more attention to the truth, as there is no reason for me to lie to people.

Ambrose M. Bennett

Kagman III, Saipan