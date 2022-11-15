Torres: Look at the facts, not misinformation

Share











Early voting for the runoff election that pits gubernatorial candidates Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios against one another is right around the corner and the incumbent governor is urging the public to look at the facts when choosing their next governor.

Speaking at the side of a Lion’s Club ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday, Torres said if you look at the facts, overall he is the better choice. “If we’re talking about history of experience in running a government, in my time as governor, I navigated the CNMI through a number of disasters, including typhoons Soudelor, Yutu, Mangkhut, and recently [the] COVID-19 [pandemic], and the CNMI remains strong,” he said.

Torres also challenges the community to consider, when they’re voting for governor, who will be there for the community if another disaster hits.

“Analyze facts, not misinformation. Not other innuendos, just facts. Who’s going to wake up early in the morning to go to work? Who has a partner that can go to work? If the governor leaves, think of who can take up the role and can do the work both in the office and on the field,” he said.

“Look at the facts, look at my drive for the community. Where was I during the pandemic? I was out there in the community, with our first responders helping the community. Just ask yourself, in the next typhoon or disaster, who do you think is going to be out there with the community, with our employees? Who will be out there for you and knows exactly what you need? I guarantee you it is the Torres/Sablan administration,” Torres added.

In addition, Torres said the fact is that he has “all the energy in the world” to carry out his gubernatorial duties, and is well versed in the needs of the CNMI.

“It all comes down to who is healthier to move forward with the community. I’ve got all the energy in the world, and I’m in tune with all the issues in the CNMI. I can, and have travelled to [Washington,], D.C. to go before the U.S. Congress and Senate to address issues like the CNMI’s CW-1 issue. I’ve worked with both a Republican and Democratic president—all for the betterment of the CNMI, so I have experience in dealing with politics [at] the national level,” he said.

Torres also noted that unlike his opponent, he has been out in the community and has not shied away from current issues.

“Overall, I’m not scared to come out. In fact, I was out while my opponent stayed home. Then, years later, he starts criticizing me about taking all the credit. Apparently, he doesn’t know, or he hasn’t been around to hear how much credit I give the community and those around me. The fact is, overall, I know I love my community. I love my people, and I know that, with this leadership, we have come a long way,” Torres said.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, early voting for the runoff election is set to begin this Friday, Nov. 18, while the actual runoff election is set for Nov. 25.