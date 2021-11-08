CNMI total now at 351; 2 more deaths in Guam

Share











The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced Sunday that one individual was identified and confirmed positive for COVID-19 from travel testing, bringing the CNMI’s total to 351.

In Guam, its Joint Information Center reported two COVID-19-related fatalities yesterday.

The one new case in the CNMI was found through fifth-day testing on Nov. 6 and the individual has since been quarantined and is being actively monitored, said CHCC.

CHCC also reported Sunday that since Oct. 28 there have been 60 new cases of COVID-19: 46 identified through contact tracing, 10 through community-based testing, and four identified through travel testing.

CHCC added that its Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already reached out to those who were in closest contact with the new cases and that the team will continue its efforts “until all probable cases are identified and tested.”

CHCC also said its contact tracers have reached out to contacts who are deemed high risk, and that “the associated risk of infection depends on the level of exposure, which will, in turn, determine the type of monitoring.” CHCC added that establishing the level of exposure can be difficult and requires investigation.

In Guam, the 248th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on Nov. 6, 2021. The patient was female, age unknown, with unknown vaccination status and unknown underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Nov. 6, 2021.

The 249th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 6, 2021. The patient was a 56-year-old female, unvaccinated with unknown underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Nov. 6, 2021.

“While there are truly no words to bring relief when there is such great loss, Jeff, Josh, and I offer our condolences and sympathies to those that loved them,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Even in these hard times, do not forget the large part we have in preventing more days filled with grief—by referring to the basics and maintaining social distancing between yourself and others that are outside your household.”

A COVID-19 positive patient whose death was reported as a COVID-19-related fatality on Nov. 5, 2021 was subsequently found not to be the result of COVID-19. Guam’s Department of Public Health and Social Service Office of Epidemiology and Research has revised the COVID-19-related fatality count in Guam to 249.

For individuals in the CNMI experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, and new loss of taste or smell, CHCC asks those concerned to see their healthcare providers or call the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at 670-233-2067.