Training on enhancing resiliency in the CNMI set

The CNMI Office of Planning and Development is inviting the CNMI’s Planning and Development Advisory Council, planning partners, and members of the public to attend a Smart, Safe Growth Training taking place from July 19 to 28. The training is centered on enhancing resiliency in the CNMI. This training will help environmental practitioners, developers, and project managers incorporate sustainability principles into plans and projects.

The training is facilitated by OPD with support from PDAC and planning partners, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Those who want to participate are urged to fill out the form: https://forms.gle/dTN891eZSBvpLDW76, or email planning@opd.gov.mp.

There is no limit on the number of attendees, but in person seating is limited and will be offered first-come, first-served. As such, OPD asks all interested to respond by July 8 to confirm your space or receive a Zoom link.

Modules will be repeated throughout Week 1 and Week 2 to encourage maximum participation by CNMI agency leaders and staff and the business community. Attendees are encouraged to select Module presentations according to their availability, with those that hope to build their expertise in this critical subject matter joining the “Module 5” Train the Trainer Sessions.

The schedule for Week 1 and Week 2 is as follows:

JULY 19:

• 9am- 10:15am— Module 1: Smart, Safe Growth Primer

• 10:45am- 12pm— Module 2: SSG and the Comprehensive Sustainable Development Plan

• 1pm- 2:15pm— Module 3: SSG Guidance Manual

• 2:15pm- 4pm— Module 4: SSG in Regulatory Context

JULY 20:

• 9am- 10:15am— Module 1: Smart, Safe Growth Primer

• 10:45am- 12pm— Module 2: SSG and the Comprehensive Sustainable Development Plan

• 1pm- 2:15pm— Module 3: SSG Guidance Manual

• 2:15pm- 4pm— Module 4: SSG in Regulatory Context

JULY 21:

• 9am- 10:15am— Module 1: Smart, Safe Growth Primer

• 10:45am- 12pm— Module 2: SSG and the Comprehensive Sustainable Development Plan

• 1pm- 2:15pm— Module 3: SSG Guidance Manual

• 2:15pm- 4pm— Module 4: SSG in Regulatory Context

JULY 22:

• Module 5:

o 9am – 10:15am—Train the Trainer I

o 10:45am – 12pm— Train the Trainer II

o 1pm – 4pm— Module 5 Tutorial

JULY 25:

• Module 6:

o 9am- 10:15am— Survey123 Tool; Practical I

o 10:45am- 12pm— Survey123 Tool; Practical II

o 1pm- 4pm— Module 6 Tutorial

JULY 26:

• Module 6:

o 9am- 10:15am— Survey123 Tool; Practical I

o 10:45am- 12pm— Survey123 Tool; Practical II

o 1pm- 4pm— Module 6 Tutorial

JULY 27:

• Module 6:

o 9am – 10:15am— Survey123 Tool; Practical I

o 10:45am – 12pm— Survey123 Tool; Practical II

o 1pm – 4pm— Module 6 Tutorial

JULY 28:

• Module 6:

o 9am- 10:15am— Survey123 Tool; Practical I

o 10:45am- 12pm— Survey123 Tool; Practical II

o 1pm- 4pm— Module 6 Tutorial

While extreme weather events and natural disasters cannot be avoided, steps can be taken toward reducing the impacts these events have on our communities, environment, and economy. Efforts that incorporate Smart, Safe Growth, or SSG, support these steps. (OPD)