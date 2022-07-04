Both Dems and GOP need to find solutions

Problems for Democrats: Baby formula shortage, inflation, gas prices, Supreme Court decisions, Ukraine, gun control, COVID-19 vaccines, and prescription drug pricing. The real problem with the Democrats is that they promise so much but don’t deliver much.  On the other hand, Republicans (under the influence of former president Trump) continue with lies and misinformation and “alternative news,” thereby resulting in a politically and emotionally divided nation.  Clearly, they seem to favor a dictatorship over a democracy. As an independent voter  I sincerely hope Trump backers wake up and vote these miscreants out of office.

Both parties need to come up with programs to help American citizens who are hurting because of weak leadership.  I wish President Biden good health for the rest of his term.  The consequences could be disastrous!

Herb Stark
Mooresville, NC

