US House subcommittee adds 4 NMI projects to its proposed budget

By
|
Posted on Jun 22 2022

Tag: ,
Share

The U.S. House of Representatives’ Appropriations Agriculture Subcommittee added Wednesday the request of Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) to add to its fiscal year 2023 spending bill four community projects in the CNMI worth $6.2 million.

In his e-kilili newsletter shared with media over the weekend, Sablan said two projects are for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. while two others are for public libraries on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, and for Joeten-Kiyu Public Library.

For CHCC, $389,250 is intended to allow Tinian residents with end-stage renal disease to have access to life-sustaining treatment on their home island.

Another $4,189,500 will provide approximately 100 parking stalls to help reduce congestion and delays in checking in patients at the Commonwealth Health Center.

Sablan said public libraries on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota would benefit from $436,191 to upgrade and replace furniture and supplies.

Also added to the Appropriations Agriculture Subcommittee’s spending bill was Sablan’s request for $1,200,000 to help the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library implement a solar power system to decrease its energy costs and reduce the Commonwealth’s dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Sablan said the legislation making appropriations for Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and related agencies programs for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2023, now heads to the full committee for consideration.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

CNMI
0

Airman salvages silver in 67kg

Posted On Jun 22 2022
, By
Outrigger
0

NMI women take bronze in V12 after PNG disqualification

Posted On Jun 21 2022
, By
Flag
0

For the first time, NMI flag is raised at National Museum of American History

Posted On Jun 20 2022
, By
0

NMI lifts COVID testing before arrival

Posted On Jun 18 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Given a choice, how would you watch any Pacific Mini Games match: online or in-person?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 22, 2022, 12:25 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 4 m/s SE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 12
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune