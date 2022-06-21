US House subcommittee adds 4 NMI projects to its proposed budget

Share











The U.S. House of Representatives’ Appropriations Agriculture Subcommittee added Wednesday the request of Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) to add to its fiscal year 2023 spending bill four community projects in the CNMI worth $6.2 million.

In his e-kilili newsletter shared with media over the weekend, Sablan said two projects are for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. while two others are for public libraries on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, and for Joeten-Kiyu Public Library.

For CHCC, $389,250 is intended to allow Tinian residents with end-stage renal disease to have access to life-sustaining treatment on their home island.

Another $4,189,500 will provide approximately 100 parking stalls to help reduce congestion and delays in checking in patients at the Commonwealth Health Center.

Sablan said public libraries on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota would benefit from $436,191 to upgrade and replace furniture and supplies.

Also added to the Appropriations Agriculture Subcommittee’s spending bill was Sablan’s request for $1,200,000 to help the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library implement a solar power system to decrease its energy costs and reduce the Commonwealth’s dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Sablan said the legislation making appropriations for Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and related agencies programs for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2023, now heads to the full committee for consideration.