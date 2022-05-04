Wanted: 1,000 volunteers for Pacific Mini Games

By
|
Posted on May 05 2022

Tag:
Share

Pacific Mini Games Volunteer coordinator Michele Joab said a thousand or more more volunteers are needed for the upcoming Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022. (JINKIM ABOGADO)

About a thousand or more volunteers are needed for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 on June 17-25.

Michele Joab, who is the Pacific Mini Games Volunteer coordinator, said yesterday that they are looking for any 14-year-old and above who is willing to commit to the Pacific Mini Games as a volunteer. 

Requirements will be not difficult as long as you are willing to commit, be fully vaccinated, and have registered online. Register at www.northernmarianas2022.com

The deadline to sign up as a volunteer is May 24, 2022.

There is no actual limit on the number of volunteers needed, said Joab, and each volunteer will be receiving different benefits. Those benefits include volunteer hours that will be tracked, you will be able to watch the Games close up, you will be authorized to get drinks from hydration centers, and you will receive recognition for your hard work. In the end, you will be receiving a surprise gift. Joab did not specify what the surprise gift is.

Volunteers will be having a flexible schedule. “That is why we need a lot of volunteers if students will need to leave for urgency,” she said. 

Joab said that they will be going out to the different high schools in the CNMI to give out information about volunteering for the Pacific Mini Games. Each volunteer will undergo training on what to do and will also have an option to choose what sport to volunteer at. 

Joab said this is a one-time chance to volunteer in the Pacific Mini Games, which is only hosted every four years. She said this is the first time the CNMI will be a host and this opportunity will not happen for another two decades or if they get another chance to win as a host. “We will be part of history,” said Joab.  (Angel Li and Jinkim Abogado)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

McDonald’s donates $25K for 2022 Pacific Mini Games

Posted On Apr 26 2022
, By
0

NMI welcomes Oceania National Olympics Committee as preparations continue for the Pacific Mini Games

Posted On Mar 18 2022
, By
0

Torres commits $4M to Mini Games

Posted On Mar 24 2021
, By
0

Pacific Mini Games 2022 seeks CEO

Posted On Feb 05 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022
environment

Share your vision for Laolao Bay and Achugao watersheds

Posted On Apr 28 2022

G3 Conservation Corps invites volunteers to Guam cleanups

Posted On Apr 21 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 21, 2022

Posted On Apr 21 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 5, 2022, 6:05 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune