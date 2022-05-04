Wanted: 1,000 volunteers for Pacific Mini Games

Share











About a thousand or more volunteers are needed for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 on June 17-25.

Michele Joab, who is the Pacific Mini Games Volunteer coordinator, said yesterday that they are looking for any 14-year-old and above who is willing to commit to the Pacific Mini Games as a volunteer.

Requirements will be not difficult as long as you are willing to commit, be fully vaccinated, and have registered online. Register at www.northernmarianas2022.com

The deadline to sign up as a volunteer is May 24, 2022.

There is no actual limit on the number of volunteers needed, said Joab, and each volunteer will be receiving different benefits. Those benefits include volunteer hours that will be tracked, you will be able to watch the Games close up, you will be authorized to get drinks from hydration centers, and you will receive recognition for your hard work. In the end, you will be receiving a surprise gift. Joab did not specify what the surprise gift is.

Volunteers will be having a flexible schedule. “That is why we need a lot of volunteers if students will need to leave for urgency,” she said.

Joab said that they will be going out to the different high schools in the CNMI to give out information about volunteering for the Pacific Mini Games. Each volunteer will undergo training on what to do and will also have an option to choose what sport to volunteer at.

Joab said this is a one-time chance to volunteer in the Pacific Mini Games, which is only hosted every four years. She said this is the first time the CNMI will be a host and this opportunity will not happen for another two decades or if they get another chance to win as a host. “We will be part of history,” said Joab. (Angel Li and Jinkim Abogado)