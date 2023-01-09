WEATHER ADVISORIES – January 10, 2023

Share











High surf until 6am today

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 6am today, Tuesday, based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point.

Hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet is expected in the surf zone of north facing reefs of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

This will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

The public is advised to stay out of the water along north facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)

Warning out vs sailing

A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6am today, Tuesday. This means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, northeast winds of 15 to 25 knots and occasional gusts of up to 35 knots are expected. Seas of 8 to 10 feet are also expected in Tinian and Saipan coastal waters. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

An impinging trade-wind disturbance is interacting with a shearline, producing winds and seas hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (PR)