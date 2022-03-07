Wendi Herring: At your service

Share











Wendi Herring, the first female chief executive of Atkins Kroll, Inc. where she is currently the president, as chosen a service-oriented career that doesn’t only keep clients happy but where she also finds meaning, energy, and purpose.

“I have the great pleasure to work with the excellent teams at AK Guam and AK Saipan to ensure that we meet our financial targets, consistently work on improving our products and services for our valued customers,” she said. “We ensure that we provide an inclusive, collaborative and enjoyable workplace that fosters development for our high-performing workforce and sincerely take pride in being a part of, and supporting, our island communities through donations to numerous nonprofit organizations and participation in outreach and community activities.”

Herring’s dedication and business ethics made her the ‘woman boss’ she is today. With her educational background and vast work experience in management and operations of hotels in the CNMI, Guam, and other parts of Asia, one would think that Herring would be intimidating and serious—characteristics that are totally the opposite of how she is—lighthearted and can be goofy at times.

She inspires and is open to be inspired, wears a smile that she readily gives to anyone, and reaches out a hand to anyone who needs it. “I have the honor of serving on the board of Make-A-Wish Guam and CNMI. Witnessing firsthand how wish-granting can so positively impact a child and their family is incredibly heartwarming and rewarding. I would like to take this opportunity to encourage everyone in the Marianas who has the means to support our chapter,” she said.

“People I work with inspire me every single day with their hard work, enthusiasm and commitment to the business. …I hope that the people whom I have been privileged to work with know that I value their contributions and sincerely care. I hope it inspires them to be kind, courageous and committed to anything they put their mind to,” she said

Herring grew up in California, finished college at University of California Berkely and established a life in the Marianas for many years. With that impeccable pedigree, Herring is able to do everything that is put on her plate. From ensuring customer satisfaction at work to appreciating ‘me’ time. “My goal is continue to increase our customer service standards, reach our monthly targets, increase efforts to develop our people, and continue our work with our islands’ nonprofit organizations,” she said.

In terms of keeping the balance in her life and managing stress, Herring stays active by walking and hitting the gym. “Exercise, friends, and happy hour,” she said with a smile.