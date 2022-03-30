Woman’s supervised release is revoked

By
|
Posted on Mar 31 2022
The U.S. District Court for the NMI has revoked the supervised release of a woman who was convicted of using drugs after she admitted to using again during her release.

Last Friday, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona revoked the conditional release of Vickilyn Manglona Teregeyo after she admitted to using methamphetamine, or “ice,” again.

During the revocation hearing, Manglona also sentenced Teregeyo to three months in prison. After serving her sentence, Teregeyo will be placed on a three-month home confinement/detention with an electronic location monitor as special condition, followed by 27 months of supervised release.

Her supervised release was initially set to expire on May 23, 2022.

Immediately after the hearing Teregeyo was remanded to the U.S. Marshals Service’s custody to begin serving her sentence.

According to court documents, Probation Officer Gregory F. Arriola told the court on March 11 that Teregeyo had tested a presumptive positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and THC (the psychoactive component of marijuana) as verified through a drug test sweat patch applied on Feb. 17, 2022.

In addition, Arriola said Teregeyo tampered with the drug test sweat patch that was applied on her on Feb. 11, 2022.

Teregeyo was convicted in Guam for the offense of drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition, but was allowed by the federal court system to serve her probation in the CNMI.

On May 24, 2019, Guam District Court Chief Judge Frances M. Tydingco-Gatewood sentenced Teregeyo to time served—12 months and 18 days—with a three-year term of supervised release.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
