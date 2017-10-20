Ukulele classes at JKPL

Registration for both beginner and advanced ukulele classes at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library is now open.

The classes are open to children ages 8 years or older and adults.

The total cost for eight class sessions is $50. Ukulele classes are held at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, in partnership with ukulele instructor Larry Lee and Kui Lee.

The deadline to register is Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

The JKPL ukulele classes are based on “first come, first paid.”

Students must provide their own ukuleles and a folder to hold music sheets (plastic sheet protectors and a three-ring binder are recommended).

Parents and guardians must sign a liability waiver form on behalf of their participating children and must adhere to public library policies and procedures.

For questions regarding intermediate ukulele class, call Celina Foreman at 235-7315/7322 during regular library hours. Class dates are subject to change. (PR)

