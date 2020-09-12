BREAKING NEWS: Woman is Guam’s 25th COVID-19-related death
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 25th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City today at approximately 1:38PM (ChST). The patient was a 58-year-old female with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19. Upon admission to GRMC on Sept. 11, she tested positive for COVID-19.
“It seems our grief has no respite as we lose another soul today to COVID-19. [First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I, as well as our island community, send her family and friends our condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We are all currently facing challenges due to COVID-19, and one of the most important things we can all do is check in with each other. Reach out to your loved ones, check in on them, and ask how they’re doing. Though this pandemic has forced us to isolate, it does not mean we have to cope with this alone.”