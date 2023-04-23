COMMUNITY BRIEFS – April 24, 2023

Share











Jury selection on May 1 is cancelled

This is to inform all prospective jurors on panel “23AS” that the jury selection scheduled for May 1, 2023, at 8:30am is cancelled until further notice. For more information, contact Clerk of Court Patrick Diaz at Superior Court at (670) 236-9783 or (670) 783-8522. (PR)

Friends of JKPL sets 2nd 5K fun run

Join the Friends of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library for their 2nd Annual 5K on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 5pm.

Online registration through raceroster is required. All proceeds will go to the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library’s 2023 Collaborative Summer Library Program for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. The cost to participate is $10 for participants 13 years old and above. No refunds.

Donations are accepted as well. Contact the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library at (670) 235-7318 for more information. (PR)