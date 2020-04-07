Community Briefs – April 8, 2020

CNMI Radha Krishna temple closed

The CNMI Radha Krishna temple will be closed on Saturday night due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent the gathering of people, in compliance with government orders and curfew. Pray for safety at your own home. (PR)

Guam Nat’l Guard postpones training

In order to meet current mission requirements and in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the Guam National Guard has postponed its upcoming unit training assembly, originally scheduled for April 4-5. Soldiers and airmen are advised to contact their unit orderly rooms or chain of command for more information. (PR)

CHC updates visiting rules

Effective immediately, the Commonwealth Health Center will allow an expectant mother to identify a birthing partner who can be present in the delivery room with her during labor. However, after the baby is born, the birthing partner will be allowed a moment of physical contact with their newborn and will need to exit the labor and delivery area immediately. (PR)

Notice of suspension of programs

The CNMI Energy Division Office is temporarily suspending all program services for the Weatherization Assistance Program and the State Energy Program until further notice. The Division of Energy will announce additional information and updates on program services once office operations resume and return to normal. (PR)

