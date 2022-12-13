COMMUNITY BRIEFS – December 14, 2022

Share











Multi-purpose center unavailable until after Jan. 9, 2023

The Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe will not be available to reserve for use from now until after Jan. 9, 2023, in preparation for the incoming administration. (PR)

Deadline for filing LEIP2

The Division of Revenue and Taxation would like to advise the public that the last day to file a return for the purpose of the Second Local Economic Impact Payment will be on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in order to allow for processing time before the deadline.

DRT reminds taxpayers that cards must be issued, and funds used by the deadline of Dec. 31, 2022.

If you have been advised that your card was mailed to you but have not yet received your card within a reasonable time, call DRT as your stimulus card may have been returned to our office. A valid photo I.D. and Social Security card is required to release the card to the authorized cardholder.

Should you have any questions, contact our office at 664-1040. (PR)

Free webinars on federal contracting

The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free webinars this month.

Webinars are held every Wednesday from 10am to 11:30am via Zoom. Zoom links are emailed to all registered attendees 30 minutes before the webinar.

– Dec. 14, 2022 – Federal Contract Opportunities – SAM.gov is the portal for federal contract opportunities. The Guam PTAC will show you how to use the website to ensure you do not miss any opportunities. Opportunity types, search filters, and search strategies will be discussed.

– Dec. 21, 2022 – Cybersecurity: Federal Contractor Responsibilities – Department of Defense vendors need to protect Covered Unclassified Information. We will discuss DOD’s current requirements as well as the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification.

– Dec. 28, 2022 – Government of Guam Procurement – The Guam PTAC will explain Government of Guam pocurement laws and regulations, where to find opportunities, and how to submit bids.

To register, visit: https://www.guamptac.com/news-and-events.php (PTAC)

Notice to all weightlifters

All weightlifters and persons interested in weightlifting are informed that the Northern Marianas Cup Weightlifting Tournament will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

There is no entry fee for members of CNMI Weightlifting but non-members will have to pay $20. Entry forms may be obtained from CNMI Weightlifting secretary Jeanne Rayphand at the NMPASI Office, Gualo Rai, Saipan.

Entries must be received by CNMI Weightlifting on or before Dec. 31, 2022.

For more information, call Rayphand at (670) 287-9807 or (670) 235-7273. (PR)