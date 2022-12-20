COMMUNITY BRIEFS – December 21, 2022

Share











CNMI Weightlifting Competition set

To all weightlifters and persons interested in weightlifting, the CNMI Weightlifting Competition will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium in Susupe, Saipan.

There will be no entry fee for members of CNMI Weightlifting and a $20 entry fee for non-members.

Entry forms may be obtained from Jeanne Rayphand at the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems Inc. office in Gualo Rai, Saipan. Entries must be received by Rayphand on or before Dec. 31, 2022. (PR)

Public warned of rough seas

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6am CHST today, Wednesday.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, seas of 7 to 10 feet will be present the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 6am today.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A northwest swell entering the area will help to increase seas back up to 10 feet. Seas are expected to drop below 10 feet by Wednesday morning as the northwest swell is expected to be short-lived, and the east swell is also expected to decrease slightly as well.

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (PR)

Scheduled power service interruption on Friday

There will be a scheduled power service interruption on Dec. 23, 2022, as the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. continues its ongoing system maintenance.

– Time: 9am to 12pm

– Area(s) Affected: China Town and Gualo Rai.

Momentary Power Service Interruption

Time: 9am to 9:30am and 11:30am to 12pm

Area(s) affected: Garapan and Upper Housing areas.

• Purpose: To relocate the existing air brake switch along Chalan Pale Arnold Road in China Town.

• Water well(s) affected: Depending on the tank level, customers in the areas of As Falape and Gualo Rai will be affected.

• Wastewater facility affected: Temporary bypass will be affected; however, wastewater personnel will monitor.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)