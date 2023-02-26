COMMUNITY BRIEFS – February 27, 2023

Share











5.0-magnitude quake in Rota region

At 1:24am on Feb. 25, 2023, a report of a 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred at 14.079°N 146.790°E in the Rota region of the Northern Mariana Islands. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. (PR)

Superior Court to draw prospective jurors

Pursuant to 7 CMC § 3106, notice is hereby given that the Clerk of the Superior Court will be publicly drawing prospective jurors for Panels 23AS, 23BS, 23CS, 23DS, 23ES, 23FS, 23GS, 23HS, 23IS, 23JS, 23KS, 23LS, 23MS, 23NS, 23OS, 23PS, 23QS, 23RS, 23SS, 23TS, 23US, 23VS, 23WS, 23XS, 23YS, and 23ZS on March 3, 2023, at 10am before Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho in Courtroom 220A of the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Superior Court. (PR)

Scheduled power service interruption today

There will be a power service interruption today, Feb. 27, 2023, in Kagman III, from 1pm to 5pm, affecting Kagman 3 (Phase 1, 2, 4, and partial area of Phase 3) Kagman Community Center, Kagman Fire Station, Kagman Elementary School, Chacha Ocean View Middle School, and Kagman High School. (PR)

Kagman cluster of schools PTSA meeting

This is to inform all parents, guardians, and the community that the Kagman cluster of schools (Kagman Elementary School, Chacha Ocean View Middle School, and Kagman High School) will be having a PTSA meeting tomorrow, Feb. 28, at 5:30pm, at the Chacha Ocean View Middle School cafeteria. (PR)