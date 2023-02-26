COMMUNITY BRIEFS – February 27, 2023

By
|
Posted on Feb 27 2023

Tag: ,
Share

5.0-magnitude quake in Rota region

At 1:24am on Feb. 25, 2023, a report of a 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred at 14.079°N 146.790°E in the Rota region of the Northern Mariana Islands. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. (PR)

Superior Court to draw prospective jurors

Pursuant to 7 CMC § 3106, notice is hereby given that the Clerk of the Superior Court will be publicly drawing prospective jurors for Panels 23AS, 23BS, 23CS, 23DS, 23ES, 23FS, 23GS, 23HS, 23IS, 23JS, 23KS, 23LS, 23MS, 23NS, 23OS, 23PS, 23QS, 23RS, 23SS, 23TS, 23US, 23VS, 23WS, 23XS, 23YS, and 23ZS on March 3, 2023, at 10am before Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho in Courtroom 220A of the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Superior Court. (PR)

Scheduled power service interruption today

There will be a power service interruption today, Feb. 27, 2023, in Kagman III, from 1pm to 5pm, affecting Kagman 3 (Phase 1, 2, 4, and partial area of Phase 3) Kagman Community Center, Kagman Fire Station, Kagman Elementary School, Chacha Ocean View Middle School, and Kagman High School. (PR)

Kagman cluster of schools PTSA meeting

This is to inform all parents, guardians, and the community that the Kagman cluster of schools (Kagman Elementary School, Chacha Ocean View Middle School, and Kagman High School) will be having a PTSA meeting tomorrow, Feb. 28, at 5:30pm, at the Chacha Ocean View Middle School cafeteria. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Community
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023
, By
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023
, By
0

Superior Court unveils new e-recording service platform

Posted On Nov 07 2022
, By
Guma
0

Superior Court dismisses TRO vs Ogo filed by Borja in assault case

Posted On Aug 29 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

What is your biggest expense every month?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

February 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – February 20, 2023

Posted On Feb 20 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 27, 2023, 7:08 AM
Sunny
Sunny
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 83%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:35 AM
sunset: 6:24 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune