COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 6, 2023

SHEFA reminders

The Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program, or SHEFA, is reminding all interested applicants—new, ongoing, and returning beneficiaries—that the deadline to submit application and supporting documents is on Feb. 28, 2023.

Apply online at www.saipanshefa.com. Create your student profile and submit your application! Here you will have instant access to the status of your application once your application package is submitted.

You must have all the required documents ready to upload in order for your application submission to go through. (PR)

Warning out for rip currents

The public is being warned that there is a high risk of rip currents through Saturday afternoon along east facing reefs of the Marianas.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, dangerous rip currents are present on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

The public is advised to stay out of the water along east facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)

Rough seas for sailing until 6pm today

A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6am today, Friday. This means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, northeast winds of around 20 knots and gusts of up to 25 knots mean that seas will briefly rise to 8 to 10 feet along coastal waters of the Marianas until 6am Friday.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (PR)