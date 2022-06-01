COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 2, 2022

FBI Special Agent Recruiting Seminar for Women set

Join the Federal Bureau of Investigation virtually for the FBI’s Special Agent Recruiting Seminar for Women on June 13, 2022, 9am to 10:30am HST Our Special Agents bring diverse backgrounds and a wealth of skills to the FBI mission, including the mental acuity, physical stamina, and moral compass required to protect the nation. This is a career where initiative and expertise are essential. To register or inquire about this event email HonoluluEvents@fbi.gov. (PR)

4.5-magnitude quake near Guam

At 1:47am on May 28, 2022, a report of a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred 58 kilometers north-northwest of Yigo, Guam. Currently, no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)

