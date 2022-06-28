COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 29, 2022

Share











4.5-magnitude quake in Pagan Region

At 5:02am on June 28, 2022, a report of a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in Pagan region, Northern Marianas Islands. Currently, there were no reports of personnel injuries or damages to infrastructure and no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)



Triple J Saipan not participating in appliance rebate program

The CNMI Energy Division Office would like to inform all recipients of the appliance rebate voucher program that, due to unforeseen situations preventing full participation by Triple J as a participating retailer/vendor, effective immediately, Triple J Saipan Store will no longer be accepting rebate vouchers on Saipan under the CNMI Energizing Insular Communities Energy Star Appliance Rebate Program until further notice.

Triple J Store on Tinian remains a participating retailer/vendor and will continue to accept rebate vouchers.

For additional program information or questions, contact the Division of Energy Office at 664-4480/1. (PR)