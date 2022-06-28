COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 29, 2022

By
|
Posted on Jun 29 2022
Share

4.5-magnitude quake in Pagan Region

At 5:02am on June 28, 2022, a report of a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in Pagan region, Northern Marianas Islands. Currently, there were no reports of personnel injuries or damages to infrastructure and no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)

Triple J Saipan not participating in appliance rebate program

The CNMI Energy Division Office would like to inform all recipients of the appliance rebate voucher program that, due to unforeseen situations preventing full participation by Triple J as a participating retailer/vendor, effective immediately, Triple J Saipan Store will no longer be accepting rebate vouchers on Saipan under the CNMI Energizing Insular Communities Energy Star Appliance Rebate Program until further notice.

Triple J Store on Tinian remains a participating retailer/vendor and will continue to accept rebate vouchers.
For additional program information or questions, contact the Division of Energy Office at 664-4480/1. (PR)

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, how would you rate your level of satisfaction in the quality of the livestream of any of the games in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 27, 2022

Posted On Jun 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 29, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:50 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune