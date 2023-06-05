COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 6, 2023

By
|
Posted on Jun 06 2023

Tag: , , ,
Share

PSS EIP records to be destroyed

The Public School System Early Intervention Program would like to inform parents of infants and toddlers who received Early Intervention Services from 2019-2020, that your child’s records are no longer needed by the program therefore will be destroyed in a manner that ensures all personal identifiers are removed from the record and the record is no longer personally identifiable.

The Early Intervention Program will maintain indefinitely a permanent record of your child’s name, address, phone numbers, entry date, exit date, and eligibility information.

Records, other than the permanent information listed above, will be destroyed 30 days from the date of this notice.

For any other information, call Robin Palacios, director, Early Intervention Program, at 664-4841. (PR)

4.5-magnitude quake north of Guam

At 11:12am on June 5, 2023, a report of a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred 12 kilometers north of Yigo village, Guam. Currently, there are no reports of injuries or damages and no Tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)

Youth Congress session on June 17

The 1st Day, 2nd Regular Session of the 19th CNMI Youth Congress is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11am in the House of Representatives chamber. (PR)

Scheduled power service interruptions

There will be a scheduled power service interruption for the area(s) listed below:

THURSDAY, June 8, 2023, from 9am to 1pm

Area(s) affected: As Perdido; Aplok Dr., Bayak Dr., and Faha Pl.

Purpose: For the line crew to cut and clear a number of trees near primary lines.

No water well(s), wastewater facilities, or traffic lights will be affected.

FRIDAY, June 9, 2023, from 9am to 1pm

Area(s) affected: Lower Dandan; Holiday Dr., Independence Loop, and Natibu Pl.

Purpose: For the line crew to cut and clear a number of trees near primary lines

No water well(s), wastewater facilities, or traffic lights will be affected.

For the safety of our crew, motorists are advised to use caution while driving in the area.

For more information, contact the automated CUC hotline at (670) 236-4333 or contact Customer Service at (670) 664-4282 or visit www.cucgov.org and monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates at www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

US Coast Guard continues post-Mawar recovery efforts

Posted On Jun 06 2023
, By
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 5, 2023

Posted On Jun 05 2023
, By
0

Immigration help available to those affected by Mawar

Posted On Jun 05 2023
, By
0

CUC power line crew to help Guam restoration efforts

Posted On Jun 05 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 5, 2023

Posted On Jun 05 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 29, 2023

Posted On May 29 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 6, 2023, 6:11 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:45 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune