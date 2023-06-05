COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 6, 2023

Share











PSS EIP records to be destroyed

The Public School System Early Intervention Program would like to inform parents of infants and toddlers who received Early Intervention Services from 2019-2020, that your child’s records are no longer needed by the program therefore will be destroyed in a manner that ensures all personal identifiers are removed from the record and the record is no longer personally identifiable.

The Early Intervention Program will maintain indefinitely a permanent record of your child’s name, address, phone numbers, entry date, exit date, and eligibility information.

Records, other than the permanent information listed above, will be destroyed 30 days from the date of this notice.

For any other information, call Robin Palacios, director, Early Intervention Program, at 664-4841. (PR)

4.5-magnitude quake north of Guam

At 11:12am on June 5, 2023, a report of a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred 12 kilometers north of Yigo village, Guam. Currently, there are no reports of injuries or damages and no Tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)

Youth Congress session on June 17

The 1st Day, 2nd Regular Session of the 19th CNMI Youth Congress is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11am in the House of Representatives chamber. (PR)

Scheduled power service interruptions

There will be a scheduled power service interruption for the area(s) listed below:

THURSDAY, June 8, 2023, from 9am to 1pm

Area(s) affected: As Perdido; Aplok Dr., Bayak Dr., and Faha Pl.

Purpose: For the line crew to cut and clear a number of trees near primary lines.

No water well(s), wastewater facilities, or traffic lights will be affected.

FRIDAY, June 9, 2023, from 9am to 1pm

Area(s) affected: Lower Dandan; Holiday Dr., Independence Loop, and Natibu Pl.

Purpose: For the line crew to cut and clear a number of trees near primary lines

No water well(s), wastewater facilities, or traffic lights will be affected.

For the safety of our crew, motorists are advised to use caution while driving in the area.

For more information, contact the automated CUC hotline at (670) 236-4333 or contact Customer Service at (670) 664-4282 or visit www.cucgov.org and monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates at www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation. (PR)