COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 15, 2023

By
|
Posted on Mar 15 2023

Tag:
Share

CBMA soliciting assistance for Project: CNMI Wellness

The Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs is notifying healthcare providers, labor unions, and the public that it has solicited no-cost assistance from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program.

The assistance will provide no-cost healthcare services to underserved residents of the CNMI through basic medical, dental, optometry, behavioral health, and veterinary (small animal) examinations and services for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota in the spring/summer of fiscal year 2024.

Anyone who has any questions or wishes to express any opposition to military assistance for this project may contact Daniel Aquino, special assistant to the governor for Military Affairs, at 670-788-0935, or by email at daniel.aquino@gov.mp; or by mail at Caller Box 10007; Saipan, MP 96950. (PR)

Tsunami evacuation planning needs your input

To better develop the CNMI’s initial tsunami evacuation plans, assembly places, and routes, the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Pacific Coastal Research and Planning is holding town hall meetings across Saipan and have already visited Achugao, Garapan, Susupe, and Chalan Kanoa. The last session will be held this Thursday, March 16, at the Hopwood Jr. High School, from 5pm until 7pm.

The main discussion of these meeting will be focused on what areas are actually threatened by a tsunami, where one can find a space to assemble during an evacuation, and evaluate and discuss the best routes and evacuation in such assembly areas. HSEM and the PCRP are seeking the community’s inputs and expertise on not only planning but also to add if there needs to be any revision made to the current evacuation zone maps.

To see the current and monthly updated tsunami evacuation zones for each island in the NMI go to https://arcg.is/H0P48.

For more information on the community-based event, or to make special inquiries you may email Mario Kaipat at Mario.Kaipat@cnmihsem.gov.mp or contact Robbie Greene at Robbie.Greene@PacificCRP.org. (PR)

4.6-magnitude quake in San Jose, Tinian

At 11:07pm on March 11, 2023, a report of a 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred at 13.877°N 146.779°E of San Jose Village on Tinian, NMI. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670) 237 — 8000. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Village
0

San Jose wins back-to-back in women’s division

Posted On Dec 22 2022
, By
Village-Hoops
0

San Jose finally wins in women’s caging

Posted On Dec 15 2022
, By
Rocball
0

San Jose wins Roccball championship

Posted On Apr 20 2022
, By
2D
0

2D To Go and 2D Canvass in San Jose to open soon

Posted On Apr 28 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, how optimistic are you about the prospects of the CNMI economy this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 8, 2023

Posted On Mar 08 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 15, 2023, 6:19 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:24 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune