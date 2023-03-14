COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 15, 2023

Share











CBMA soliciting assistance for Project: CNMI Wellness

The Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs is notifying healthcare providers, labor unions, and the public that it has solicited no-cost assistance from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program.

The assistance will provide no-cost healthcare services to underserved residents of the CNMI through basic medical, dental, optometry, behavioral health, and veterinary (small animal) examinations and services for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota in the spring/summer of fiscal year 2024.

Anyone who has any questions or wishes to express any opposition to military assistance for this project may contact Daniel Aquino, special assistant to the governor for Military Affairs, at 670-788-0935, or by email at daniel.aquino@gov.mp; or by mail at Caller Box 10007; Saipan, MP 96950. (PR)

Tsunami evacuation planning needs your input

To better develop the CNMI’s initial tsunami evacuation plans, assembly places, and routes, the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Pacific Coastal Research and Planning is holding town hall meetings across Saipan and have already visited Achugao, Garapan, Susupe, and Chalan Kanoa. The last session will be held this Thursday, March 16, at the Hopwood Jr. High School, from 5pm until 7pm.

The main discussion of these meeting will be focused on what areas are actually threatened by a tsunami, where one can find a space to assemble during an evacuation, and evaluate and discuss the best routes and evacuation in such assembly areas. HSEM and the PCRP are seeking the community’s inputs and expertise on not only planning but also to add if there needs to be any revision made to the current evacuation zone maps.

To see the current and monthly updated tsunami evacuation zones for each island in the NMI go to https://arcg.is/H0P48.

For more information on the community-based event, or to make special inquiries you may email Mario Kaipat at Mario.Kaipat@cnmihsem.gov.mp or contact Robbie Greene at Robbie.Greene@PacificCRP.org. (PR)

4.6-magnitude quake in San Jose, Tinian

At 11:07pm on March 11, 2023, a report of a 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred at 13.877°N 146.779°E of San Jose Village on Tinian, NMI. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670) 237 — 8000. (PR)