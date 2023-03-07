COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 8, 2023

Share











Soroptimist Int’l NMI Chapter meeting tomorrow

The Soroptimist International of the Northern Mariana Islands Chapter will hold its monthly luncheon meeting tomorrow, March 9, at 12pm at the Plumeria Restaurant in Garapan.

Join us to help continue our work for the “Best for Women” in the CNMI!

The Club is accepting new members! Come and meet us and see what we are all about! (PR)

Power service interruption on March 9

There will be a scheduled power service interruption tomorrow, March 9, 2023, on Navy Hill, from 9am to 1pm.

Purpose: For the line crew to perform a system maintenance by replacing a defective power pole to a concrete pole and an airbrake switch along Chalan Pale Arnold Road in front of the Commonwealth Health Corp.

Water well(s) affected: Calhoun Booster, CH-5

(water services to the Chalan Galaide will be affected)

Wastewater facility affected: S8 and temporary bypass behind the WIC program

Traffic light(s): near CHCC

For more information, contact the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. Hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

CBMA soliciting assistance for Project: CNMI Restore

The Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs is notifying civil engineers, contractors, labor unions, and the public that it has solicited no-cost assistance from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program.

The assistance will include a deliberate civil survey assessment of existing social, economic, governmental, legal, environmental, healthcare, educational, or infrastructure systems within the community for perceived vulnerabilities and identify areas for future improvements for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota during the timeframe of spring/summer of fiscal year 2023.

Anyone who has any questions or wishes to express any opposition to military assistance for this project may contact Daniel Aquino, special assistant to the governor for military affairs, at 670-788-0935, or by email at daniel.aquino@gov.mp; or by mail at Caller Box 10007; Saipan, MP 96950. (PR)

CWA membership meeting on Thursday

The General Membership meeting of the CNMI Women’s Association is scheduled for tomorrow, March 9, 2023, at 6pm, at the CNMI Women’s Center on Capital Hill, located across the Medicaid Office.

The agenda includes the election of the seven-member board of directors. Those interested in serving on the board are asked to submit a copy of their résumé to the CWA staff no later than 5pm on March 8, 2023.

The annual membership fee of $20 must be paid for members to be able to vote and participate in the upcoming meeting.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the CNMI Women’s Association, sign up using this link: https://cnmiwomen.org/membership-application-form/

For additional information, call (670) 233-8978/9411 or email cnmiwomen@gmail.com. (PR)

Tsunami evacuation planning needs your input

To better develop the CNMI’s initial tsunami evacuation plans, assembly places, and routes, the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Pacific Coastal Research and Planning will be holding town hall meetings across Saipan and are inviting the community to lend their input.

The town hall meetings will take place every Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 7 until March 16 in the villages of Achugao, Garapan, Susupe, Chalan Kanoa, and San Antonio.

The session for residents of Garapan will have their meeting on Thursday, March 9, at the Garapan Elementary School, also from 5pm to 7pm. For those who live in Susupe and the areas of Chalan Kanoa close to Susupe, the Marianas High School will be open next Tuesday, March 14, for this event, and for those in San Antonio and Chalan Kanoa, the last session will be held on Thursday, March 16, at the Hopwood Jr. High School. All sessions will be from 5pm until 7pm.

To see the current and monthly updated tsunami evacuation zones for each island in the NMI go to https://arcg.is/H0P48.

For more information, email Mario Kaipat at Mario.Kaipat@cnmihsem.gov.mp or contact Robbie Greene at Robbie.Greene@PacificCRP.org. (Chrystal Marino)