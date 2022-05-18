COMMUNITY BRIEFS – May 19, 2022

5.0-magnitude quake southwest of Merizo
At 2:49pm on May 18, 2022, a report of a 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred 209 kilometers southwest of Merizo village, Guam. Currently, no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)

5.4-magnitude quake southwest of Guam
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 occurred about 125 miles southwest of Guam at 1:26pm on Wednesday, May 18 2022. Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Guam, Rota, Tinian, or Saipan from this earthquake. Some areas may have experienced shaking. No action is required. (PR)

