COMMUNITY BRIEFS – November 4, 2020

By
|
Posted on Nov 04 2020
Share

SCC meeting, election today

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will have its general membership meeting today, Nov. 4, 2020 at Hyatt Regency Ballroom. This will be the chamber’s first in-person meeting since the onset of COVID-19. Guest speaker for the event is Patrick C. Guerrero from the Office of the Governor – CNMI Public Assistance Office, who serves as the Public Assistance Officer for Soudelor, Mangkhut, Yutu, and the Governor’s Authorized Representative for the COVID-19. Guerrero will be presenting updates on ongoing recovery projects, as well as how businesses can better position themselves to bid on CNMI government contracts.
The primary focus of the GMM will be to elect members to serve on the 2021/2022 board of directors. There are five open positions for the board. All Chamber member representatives will be given the opportunity to vote for their candidate of choice. Online voting is already done; in person voting will take place at the meeting. Number of votes is determined by company membership category (i.e., Category B- 2 Votes). Each representative will be able to vote for up to five candidates.
A plate lunch will be served at 11:30am and the meeting will begin promptly at noon. The luncheon fee is $25/chamber member and $35/non-member. (PR)

NGSWCD board meeting set

The Northern Guam Soil and Water Conservation District regular monthly board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at pm.  Call 483-0097 for the Zoom link. (PR)

CHamoru commission meeting set

The Kumisión i Fino’ CHamoru yan i Fina’nå’guen i Historia yan i Lina’la’ i Taotao Tåno’ (Commission on CHamoru Language and the Teaching of the History and Culture of the Indigenous People of Guam) will hold its first November monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from 12:30pm to 3:30pm through a virtual Zoom meeting. Call Kumisión secretary Roland Blas for special accommodations, Zoom link information and agenda at 480-4047 (rolandblas1973@gmail.com). (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 29, 2020

Posted On Oct 29 2020

Community Briefs - October 23, 2020

Posted On Oct 23 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 19, 2020

Posted On Oct 19 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

No [cigarette] butts, no excuses…

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CNMI 2020 International Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

November 4, 2020, 7:02 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 5:47 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune