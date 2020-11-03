COMMUNITY BRIEFS – November 4, 2020

Share











SCC meeting, election today

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will have its general membership meeting today, Nov. 4, 2020 at Hyatt Regency Ballroom. This will be the chamber’s first in-person meeting since the onset of COVID-19. Guest speaker for the event is Patrick C. Guerrero from the Office of the Governor – CNMI Public Assistance Office, who serves as the Public Assistance Officer for Soudelor, Mangkhut, Yutu, and the Governor’s Authorized Representative for the COVID-19. Guerrero will be presenting updates on ongoing recovery projects, as well as how businesses can better position themselves to bid on CNMI government contracts.

The primary focus of the GMM will be to elect members to serve on the 2021/2022 board of directors. There are five open positions for the board. All Chamber member representatives will be given the opportunity to vote for their candidate of choice. Online voting is already done; in person voting will take place at the meeting. Number of votes is determined by company membership category (i.e., Category B- 2 Votes). Each representative will be able to vote for up to five candidates.

A plate lunch will be served at 11:30am and the meeting will begin promptly at noon. The luncheon fee is $25/chamber member and $35/non-member. (PR)

NGSWCD board meeting set

The Northern Guam Soil and Water Conservation District regular monthly board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at pm. Call 483-0097 for the Zoom link. (PR)

CHamoru commission meeting set

The Kumisión i Fino’ CHamoru yan i Fina’nå’guen i Historia yan i Lina’la’ i Taotao Tåno’ (Commission on CHamoru Language and the Teaching of the History and Culture of the Indigenous People of Guam) will hold its first November monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from 12:30pm to 3:30pm through a virtual Zoom meeting. Call Kumisión secretary Roland Blas for special accommodations, Zoom link information and agenda at 480-4047 (rolandblas1973@gmail.com). (PR)