COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Oct. 11, 2017

PH consul to hold NMI outreach

The Philippine Consulate General in Guam, in coordination with the Office of Honorary Consul Eli Arago, will conduct a mobile consular outreach in the CNMI on Nov. 13,14,15, 16, and 17, 2017 (Monday to Friday) at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, from 9am to 6pm.

Those who wish to renew their passport, submit your application at the Finasisu Terraces, Apartment Building D, second floor (top of the Mini-Mart Store), Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm (12pm to 1pm, break time).

For any inquiry about passport renewal. call Mel Santos at 233-6293. (PR)

Survivors, caregivers support meeting

All people facing cancer, their family members, and caregivers are invited to the next Commonwealth Cancer Association support meeting on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, starting at 5:30pm at the Hyatt Regency Saipan’s Chamolinian Room. To RSVP or for more information, call the CCA at 682-0050 or email at ccamarianas@gmail.com. (PR)



Scheduled water outages today

There will be a scheduled water outage today, Oct. 11, 2017, from 8am to 5pm in the Chalan Piao, San Antonio, and Chalan Kanoa areas. A Commonwealth Utilities Corp. contractor, AIC Marianas Inc., will repair a leak on an 18-inch transmission line. Customers in the affected areas should expect restoration of water services soon after. Repairs will be located at the corner of Guangdong Hardware in As Lito.

There will also be a scheduled water service outage today in the Puerto Rico, Sadog Tasi, Lower Base, Lower Navy Hill, and Garapan areas, from 8am to 5pm, to allow CUC’s contractor, GPPC Inc., to abandon a 2-inch waterline on Isa Drive, Sadog Tasi and transfer customers onto the 12-inch water main to provide a more effective and efficient operation. This project is part of an ongoing Cross Island Road Phase 3 project on Capital Hill. (PR)