COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Oct. 13, 2017

Kagman Community Church offers free rides to church

Kagman Community Church is offering free rides to church for anyone in the Kagman area. Rides are offered every Sunday for the 6pm worship service. The Sunday worship service includes music, a Bible study, a separate children’s Bible study, and a snack. Rides are also offered to the free, monthly Saturday community breakfast. This is held the last Saturday of the month at 9am. KCC also has a monthly potluck on the last Sunday of the month at 5pm. Please call Zack at 789-8071 if you would like a ride. All ages are welcome. (PR)

Help sought to find missing passport

The public’s help is being sought to locate a lost Philippine passport owned by Leopoldo Gatica, with passport number EC 4294173, which was issued on May 31, 2015, and is valid until May 30, 2020. He may be contacted at 4840516. (PR)

Free entrepreneurship training

As part of its Entrepreneur Training Program, the Latte Training Academy would like to invite any aspiring entrepreneurs to attend their first free training on “Making Your Dream Into a Success,” on Oct. 25 at the Latte Training Academy Lab (third floor, Marianas Business Plaza). This training will aid you in understanding the initial steps in getting your business venture off the ground in the CNMI. This training is being held as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Business Enterprise Grant program. Under this program, the Latte Training Academy, Inc. is providing specialized training and technical services to help new entrepreneurs navigate the CNMI’s unique business landscape, as well as tailor their businesses to the specific conditions of the economy. To register or for more information, visit www.lattetrainingacademy.com. (PR)

CNMI-OSHA outreach training on Saipan

The CNMI-OSHA Consultation Program will be conducting a free outreach training on Saipan on Oct. 24 (Tuesday) and Oct. 26, 2017 (Thursday), starting at 9am on both days, at the CNMI-OSHA Consultation Office training room.

Private sector employers interested in learning about OSHA injury and illness recordkeeping and reporting requirements are invited to participate. Seats are limited, so call Elaine Pangelinan at 664-3156 or email to Elaine.pangelinan@gmail.com to reserve your seats.

Outreach training for Rota and Tinian will be announced at a later date.

This program is voluntary, is not required by OSHA, and does not meet the training requirements of OSHA standards. (PR)

PH consulate to hold NMI outreach

The Philippine Consulate General in Guam, in coordination with the Office of Honorary Consul Eli Arago, will conduct a mobile consular outreach in the CNMI on Nov. 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17, 2017 (Monday to Friday) at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, from 9am to 6pm.

Those who wish to renew their passport, submit your application at the Finasisu Terraces, Apartment Building D, second floor (top of the Mini-Mart Store), Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm (12pm to 1pm, break time).

For any inquiry about passport renewal. call Mel Santos at 233-6293. (PR)

