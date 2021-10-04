COMMUNITY BRIEFS – October 5, 2021

SCC October General membership meeting

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its monthly general membership meeting tomorrow, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom.

Topics and guest speaker include:

– Ben Babauta (CEO, Pacific Mini Games 2022), who will speak about the exciting event and opportunity for next year Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

– Professional Development Award, which is provided for SCC members to encourage businesses to equip their employees with the skills needed to grow, thrive, and succeed.

– Toys for Tots 2021 Campaign Launch and how to be a partner to bring joy to a child this Christmas.

– Healthcare Open Enrollment. An insurance representative will be present to discuss benefits.

– Board of directors nominations. SCC president Joe Guerrero will announce the opportunity for eligible members to be a part of the Chamber board.

Lunch will be served at 11:30am and the meeting will begin promptly at noon. The luncheon fee is $25/Chamber member and $35/non-member.

The Saipan Chamber kindly asks for attendees to RSVP online at their event at https://business.saipanchamber.com/events/calendar. To reserve or for six or more seats, contact the Chamber office at (670) 234-7150 or email coordinator2@saipanchamber.com before 10am Wednesday. (PR)

Guam tax refunds out

HAGATNA, Gaum—The Guam Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 2,069 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week.

Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $5,435,726, including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent payment of 2,069 error-free returns filed on or before July 2, 2021.

To check the status of your income tax refund log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651. Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends to utilize the “Lookup Status” tool or contact us via the “Contact Us” section of our website or to e-mail us at incometax@revtax.guam.gov. (PR)

Free webinars on federal contracting

The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free live webinars this month. Webinars run from 10am to 11:30am and will be conducted via Zoom. Links to the live webinar and the webinar evaluation will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar.

Oct. 7 – How to get HUBZone Certified-All of Guam and the CNMI are HUBZones. The Guam PTAC will take you through the certification process, the required supporting documents, and follow-up requirements from SBA.

Oct. 14 – How to get 8(a) Certified-The SBA’s 8(a) Program was created to help small, disadvantaged businesses compete in the federal procurement market. The Guam PTAC will help you navigate the forms and requirements of the 8a program.

Oct. 21 – How to get Women Owned Small Business Certified-WOSB is now an official SBA certification program. We will discuss the certification process as well as supporting document requirements.

Oct. 28 – SBA Mentor-Protege Program-The SBA Mentor-Protégé program is modeled after the 8(a) Mentor-Protégé Program. The Guam PTAC will update you on the eligibility requirements and how to apply.

To register, visit http://www.guamptac.com/news-and-events.php. (PR)

