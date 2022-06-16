Juneteenth celebration

By
|
Posted on Jun 17 2022
Share

On behalf of the African-American community of America, it is my pleasure, my honor, and my duty to host this year’s Juneteenth memorial celebration recognizing the liberation of Africans from slavery in America that is now a national holiday. While CNMI governors have sponsored and even participated in events for other federal holidays, there has never been an event sponsored by the government for Martin Luther King Day nor Juneteenth. I can still remember Dr. King once challenging me and other members of SNCC in the civil rights movement by asking us: “If not you, then who, and if not now, then when,” so I decided that someone must do something to start celebrating Juneteenth and MLK Day. Juneteenth is not just a day for African-Americans to celebrate but for all Americans who appreciate the plethora of contributions to our nation by slaves and African-Americans.

The liberation of Africans from slavery was just the first step in the long egregiously difficult climb to the mountaintop of equality where all men/women in America will arrive at the “valley of freedom and equality.” Just being free obviously doesn’t mean the former African slaves were equal as we had to first overcome the “separate-but-equal” racist doctrine and it is still a battle to tear down the walls, barriers and even laws that promote and defend white racial superiority and control of the electorate. We went from being called jungle-bunnies to niggers to negros to blacks and, finally, African Americans. It has been only in the past 50 years that we finally got the formal title of being recognized as African-Americans. But I think America and the world can now see in living color that racism is still alive and well in America with white supremacy ideologists and their insurrection on the Capitol, the manipulation of voting laws to favor white jerrymandered districts, and even terroristic attacks in churches and schools against people-of-color being even more pronounced and more disruptive to our society than ever since the Civil War era.

I do want to especially thank Rep. Tina Sablan for donating the tent, Dr. John Joyner, attorney Joe Hill for helping me with organizing this celebration, as I couldn’t have done it without them. This year’s celebration will be held on this Sunday, June 19, at the area across from the courts and DPS on the beach side called “Seng Song” between the last two huts to the south. People will start gathering at 12pm with short remarks and a sharing session by anyone who wants to share their story related to slavery and reconstruction, followed by eating! The event is a soul food and local food potluck gathering as everyone is invited and please bring your own beach chairs. There will be some great food, horseshoes, dominos, and playing-card games, so please come and help us with this Juneteenth celebration. Thank you and please feel free to contact me for more information, as I’m in the phone book.

Ambrose M. Bennett
Kagman III, Saipan

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

Do you intend to watch the opening ceremony of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022? Responses: Yes, No, Undecided
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 17, 2022, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 4 m/s NE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune