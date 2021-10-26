UN-acceptable!

By
|
Posted on Oct 27 2021

Tag:
Share

We are fighting a worldwide pandemic amid lies and misinformation. The United Nations has done little if anything to help the situation as millions of citizens around the globe try to decide whether or not to get vaccinated and wear a mask in crowded areas (sports, supermarkets, nightclubs, etc.). The pandemic has taken its toll on the labor market, transportation, entertainment and shipping. I suggest a sit-down with leaders of nations both large and small as soon as possible to separate truth from lies and thus come to an agreement to restore some degree of normalcy. Currently, it is what it is, namely UN-acceptable! We need worldwide leadership to rescue our global ship of state. We can do it!

Herb Stark
Mooresville, NC

Herb Stark

Related Posts

0

Ignore misinformation and baseless ‘facts’

Posted On Sep 16 2021
, By
0

A matter of life or death

Posted On Aug 19 2021
, By
0

‘It is imperative that lines of communication be improved’

Posted On Jun 30 2021
, By
0

In these dangerous times, we must be vigilant

Posted On Mar 08 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With so much federal and local assistance given last year and this year (stimulus checks, P-EBT, etc.), have they actually helped you meet basic necessities (rent, food, car payments, utilities)?
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 25, 2021

Posted On Oct 25 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 22, 2021

Posted On Oct 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 27, 2021, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 2 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 5:50 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune