MVA organizes, conducts several events, destination enhancements

Share











Even with A limited budget, the Marianas Visitors Authority was able to organize several events and conduct destination enhancement for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.

MVA managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo recently informed the Senate and House of Representatives that for Fiscal Year 2022, MVA was provided an allocation of $2,019,803 from local funds and $1,093,927 from the American Rescue Plan Act, or for a total of $3,113,730.

Iakopo in MVA’s third quarter report for Fiscal Year 2022 disclosed that less 1% Office of the Public Auditor fee, MVA’s operational budget for FY 2022 is $3,082,593.

She said for the third quarter of FY 2022, they organized the Saipan Marathon last April 9, in which the participants came from the CNMI, Korea, U.S. mainland, and Guam.

The managing director said as May was proclaimed as Tourism Month, they held different activities, including every Friday roadside waving.

Iakopo said activities were “Fit to Lead 5K” CNMI Tourism Month Fun Run on May 14, CNMI Tourism Month Logo Contest for students in May, and Tourism Month Trash Clean-up at the Last Command Post in Marpi on May 28.

She said for the Tourism Month on Tinian, they held the “Tourist for A Day” educational field trip on May 19, “Best Island’s Site Photo competition on May 27, and Operation Clean-up at Tinian Swimming Hole and Kastiyu Caves on May 27 and 31, respectively.

Iakopo said for Rota Tourism Month, they held a Trash Clean-up at Songsong Village Roundhouse on May 21, and a Painting Workshop for students at the Rota H. Inos Jr. Senior High School cafeteria on May 21.

MVA held the Taste of the Marianas International food festival and beer garden at the Garapan Fishing Base on June 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26.

With respect to destination enhancement, Iakopo said last June they repaired some of the pathways leading up to Kalabera Cave and the railings of the Bird Island Lookout parking lot with assistance from Parks and Recreation and the Department of Corrections.

Iakopo said MVA did a joint cleanup at the Paseo De Marianas with different government agencies and volunteers last June 13, 14, and 15, and also painted the railings on Airport Road last June.