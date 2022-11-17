My respect to Andrew Salas

I write this article not for political reasons but from my own observation as a member of our community and watching how the campaign was handled by Arnold Palacios. It was obvious from the very beginning that Arnold allowed anyone to be part of their campaign even if it will hurt his other candidates, like Andrew Salas. We see Arnold taking many photo-ops with another candidate who was challenging Andrew Salas. I have seen many pocket meetings on social media where they invited another Senate candidate to their own gatherings, who would, of course, hurt Andrew’s chances. Andrew Salas would contribute to the event only to see another candidate from the Democrat Party be invited by Arnold. Arnold defends himself by saying he doesn’t personally invite the opponent but why does he take photo-ops and post them on social media? Why does the Arnold camp show their continued affiliation and support of another candidate? For me, that’s not only wrong but offensive to Andrew and his family.

There should be honor and respect.

While I am hurt to see what happened, I totally respect Andrew’s decision to move to Ralph and Vinnie. His entire family have witnessed enough betrayal and now, they have moved forward and want to do the right thing. Much respect to you, Andrew Salas and your family. I would also like to take this opportunity to say that I believe in what I see in the progress of accomplishments and not the negative social media campaign. I will be voting for Ralph and Vinnie as they are the best team to lead our Commonwealth.

Antonio M. Reyes Jr.
Garapan, Saipan

Contributing Author

